Show BC valuation numbers Squamish does better than most of the lower mainland when it comes to evaluating single-family homes.

The annual ratings were released on January 2nd.

A UBC professor says this could be due to a lack of foreign buyer tax and speculation tax in the region.

Thomas Davidoff pointed out this possibility after it was found that the estimates for single-family houses in the city remained roughly the same, while in almost every other municipality in the rest of the region there were decreases, which could be up to 16%.

He also noted that this is probably a bigger possibility than the Vancouver affordability crisis that is driving people north, which could also be a factor.

This is due to the fact that the average ratings of condominiums and townhouses in the city decreased at the same time as in all other BC Assessment-listed communities in the lower mainland, when the ratings for single-family homes were maintained.

“It suggests that this is more likely to be the case,” Davidoff told The Chief. “If properties that rich people buy do better than properties that buy less rich people, that’s a suggestion for me, it’s the foreign tax.”

Provincial speculation and vacancy tax, which is separate from Vancouver’s vacancy tax, is between 0.5% and 2%, with Canadian citizens and permanent residents having the lowest tax rate. “Other” owners are taxed at 2%.

This levy came into force under the government of the NDP Greens and aims to appeal to domestic and foreign speculators residing in BC. But who doesn’t pay taxes here?

Foreign buyer tax was introduced under BC’s previous liberal government and charges a 15% fee. The idea is foreign buyers who, in addition to speculators, have been held responsible for the rising real estate valuations on the lower mainland.

When looking at the BC assessment averages for single-family homes in nearby communities, it was very important whether the community was north or south of the city.

On average, estimates fell 7% for Lions Bay, 16% for West Vancouver, 9% for the North Vancouver district, 11% for the city of North Vancouver and 11% for the city of Vancouver.

With one exception, all of these locations are subject to both overseas buyer tax and speculation and vacancy tax. Lions Bay is subject to overseas buyer tax, but not speculation and vacancy tax.

In contrast, Squamish had a change of almost 0%. The houses had an average value of USD 927,000 in the past valuation year and were last valued at USD 930,000.

Our neighbors were noticeably better north of the city.

Whistler’s estimates for single-family homes rose 5%. This number also applies to Pemberton’s houses.

In addition to Squamish, the other two municipalities are not subject to foreign buyer tax or speculation tax.

In contrast, Squamish and its northern neighbors were not exempt from valuation losses in the condominium and townhouse market.

Squamish’s shift residence ratings fell an average of 4%. The city’s average rating for condominiums and townhouses last year was $ 584,000. It is now at $ 562,000.

Whistler’s ratings also fell 4%. Pemberton was not listed. Across the mainland, the decreases were between 0% and 15%.

Just south of Squamish, the average valuation decline in West Vancouver was 10%. In the North Vancouver district, the decrease was 9%. The City of North Vancouver has dropped 7%. In the city of Vancouver, class estimates fell by 7%.

“The residential mainland market in the mainland continues to experience a slowdown,” said BC Assessment’s assistant assessor Brian Smith, in a press release.

“Depending on your location and your property type, you will notice a different amount of change in your review note for 2020. In the residential areas in Whistler and Pemberton, a minimal increase in assessments can be expected, while in the rest of the region, a lower assessment can be expected actual value.”

Help may be available to those who are afraid to pay their property taxes.

The B.C. The home grant has been set at $ 1.52 million in 2020, which means that those who own property may receive support. The threshold has dropped from $ 1.65 million a year earlier as estimates for BC have declined.

Applicants can receive up to $ 570 for a basic scholarship and up to $ 770 if the home is in a rural area like Squamish.

Top 10 best rated houses

– 41601 Brennan Road – $ 4.3 million

– 60001 Squamish Valley Road – $ 3.41 million

– 1050 Finch Drive – $ 3.08 million

– 2163 Mamquam Road – $ 3.03 million

– 1017 Glacier View Drive – $ 2.78 million

– 41064 Grant Road – $ 2.77 million

– 1045 Finch Drive – $ 2.45 million

– 1000 Laramee Road – $ 2.36 million

Top 10 most expensive real estate in total

– 3200 University Boulevard (Quest University) – $ 60.46 million

– 40238 Glenalder Place (Garibaldi Mall) – $ 34.07 million

– 1201 Commercial Way (Solterra Business Park) – $ 24.04 million

– 37500 Third Avenue (Squamish Terminals) – $ 23.86 million

– 1339 Pemberton Avenue (Chieftain Center Mall) – $ 23.82 million

– 1200 Hunter Place (Squamish Station Mall) – $ 23.66 million

– 38140 Behrner Drive (Squamish General Hospital) – $ 22.42 million

– Wood fiber LNG – $ 18.68 million

– 39210 Discovery Way (Walmart) – $ 17.82 million

– 42091 Ross Road (Don Ross Middle School) – $ 15.21 million

Perhaps the biggest change in this year’s top 10 list is the introduction of Quest University and Don Ross Middle School. BC Assessment’s assistant appraiser, Brian Smith, said schools are among the most valued properties in Squamish, although they are tax-free.

The other big change is the lack of Sirocco and Waterfront developments that were high in the top 10 last year.

They were excluded this year because they are split into separate layers, said Smith, who compiled the list for The boss,

He noticed that two other properties are under development that could also fit in the top 10, but did not include them because they would also be divided, which would reduce their value.

** Please note that in an earlier version of this story the word “price” was used when it meant “rating”.

Read the original version of this story here.

