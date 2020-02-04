advertisement

Alex Williams on his Indian motorcycle with his wife Irene Williams (née Andrews). This photo was taken on Government Road in front of his family farm. (The water shed is now here, and these are the black walnut trees that are still on Government Road. Photo: COURTESY MARA WILLIAMS

With his death, the world lost one of the last original speakers of the Squamish language (Skwxú7mesh Sníchim).

However, thanks to his teachings, Squamish Nation Elder Alex George Williams can at least partially be attributed to the current revival of the language.

Williams (Chapxelánexu-t / Xats’alánexw Tanáynexw-t) died on January 18 at the age of 90 in Hilltop House.

He was born, grew up and died in Squamish.

His nephew boss Bill Williams and niece Mara Williams said they remember their uncle as a loving and gentle joker.

“He was a man of strength. A man of culture. He was actually a very shy, calm and reserved man. He wouldn’t get out and say, ‘Look at me. I know that. I know that.’ He would wait for it that people come up to him and ask questions about culture and language, “Chief Bill recalled.

“It’s so powerful to know. He had all this knowledge about the culture. But for people to learn it, they had to sit down and get to know him. Then he would start to share … he wouldn’t say:” That belongs me. “He would say,” It belongs to everyone. I am glad that you are here to learn. ‘ “

He worked with the Teachings for For Your Grandchildren / The Squamish Language Elders Group (Tiná Ta na wa Nexwniwnta A Mats) and gave generous time to inform the Squamish language program.

Squamish Nation Education Department representatives from Squamish Valley and North Vancouver recognized the dwindling live speakers and met with Williams to learn and practice the language.

This went on for years.

“He was really proud of that,” said Mara of his significant contribution to the continuation of the language.

Records have been made by Williams and other native speakers so that future generations can continue to speak Skwxú7mesh Sníchim authentically.

His upbringing

Alex Williams. – Courtesy of Mara Williams

)

Williams grew up with his parents Chief George and Sara Monica Williams at the Seaichem Reserve in Brackendale.

Williams is very proud of his father’s legacy, said Chief Bill.

Chief George grew up in the northernmost village of the Squamish Nation and was the leader of his community, Chief Bill told the Squamish Chief.

He was known to stop two Lillooet men who kidnapped a woman from his village when he was just 14 years old.

The community, including the local police, soon found out.

They realized that the indigenous people controlled their own communities and Williams’ father eventually gave an official badge, Chief Bill added.

Williams clung to the silver badge that had “Indian Police No. 3” all his life. It was hanging on his wall in Hilltop House.

Self-taught

Brothers Alex and David Williams. – Courtesy of Mara Williams

Williams never attended formal school and at the age of 13 he started a lifelong career in the forest industry.

His mother helped him avoid the fate of home school, which many of his peers suffered from.

“His older brother, David Williams … had gone to 3rd grade boarding school and found out how they treated the children,” said Chief Bill.

When Williams was six years old, Indian agents came around the Seaichem Reserve to take the children to a private school.

(These agents were the federal government’s enforcement agency for First Nations reserves from the 1930s to 1960s.)

Williams’ mother gave him a loaf of bread and a knife and sent him to the fields, telling him to come back after dark.

The ritual was repeated every September for years.

“Eventually, all of the children were picked up and taken to school, but he was never sent,” said Chief Bill.

Although he was not formally trained, he was an amateur historian with a keen memory and loved sharing stories of his life, growing up in the Seaichem Reserve, keeping a record, his family and friends, Mara added.

Lumberjack career

Logging was central to Williams’ life.

He lied to get the job and said he was 16 when he was only 13.

“One of the stories is that Uncle Alex doesn’t know how to drive, but he drove one of the vehicles on site, but he drove it backwards rather than driving,” Mara said with a laugh.

Staff told the family that Williams gave everyone a nickname for the job.

When he started he spoke Squamish, not English.

He learned English from the boys at work.

A joker

Alex and David Williams at the family farm in the Seaichem Reserve. – Courtesy of Mara Williams

Williams had a fantastic sense of humor and loved to laugh.

Chef Bill remembers how his uncle tricked his own mother.

When the first phones were installed in Squamish, they worked with an operator who directed the call for users.

“Uncle Alex had a line plugged into his house and then paid to plug a line into his mother’s house,” Chief Bill recalled.

At first, Williams didn’t tell his mother how it worked.

“He rang the bell from his house to his mother’s house … she could only speak Squamish and he started speaking Squamish to her.”

His mother was so shocked to hear that the voice – which Squamish spoke – came from the phone that she threw it down.

“She’s scared,” Chief Bill said with a giggle.

Mara recalls that even if he lived in Hilltop House, he annoyed waitresses or taxi drivers when they were out.

A house of love

Mara also remembers the love in Williams’ home when she grew up. Williams was married to his late wife Irene, originally from Mount Currie, for 53 years.

“That was his only love,” said Mara.

The couple, who met at the age of 20, raised their children in the northern courtyards.

“He was like my second father. I spent so much time in his house with his grandchildren. He raised five of them. He always had nicknames for them,” she recalled.

“It’s a great memory. There were always kids around. We were always with Uncle Alex or they were with us.”

She remembers that her uncle pulled up in his ass after work and all of his grandchildren wanted to greet him.

“He worked hard for his family, loved his wife and children, was always freshly shaved and wore a fresh haircut and his favorite aftershave,” she said. “He was the epitome of a gentleman of his generation.”

On January 24, a funeral service for Williams took place in Totem Hall.

