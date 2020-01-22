advertisement

Finding a home in Squamish can feel like the luck of a raffle – in fact, it’s one of the prizes offered in the 2020 Choices Lottery.

The Choices Lottery collects money for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and its research.

Squamish residences will be available in September of the seven houses – the lowest is estimated to be worth over $ 2.6 million. Lottery winners also have the choice to take home $ 2.2 million in tax-free cash. Other hometowns are Tsawwassen, Kelowna, Vancouver, Courtenay, Victoria and Morgan Creek.

advertisement

There are more than 3,000 prizes in this lottery, including the main sweepstakes, the 50/50 lottery and a daily cash game.

“With the help of the Choices Lottery, BC Children’s Hospital can focus on funding research that is dedicated to childcare, from infants to teenagers, across BC and the Yukon,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in a press release. “Not only do we treat sick and injured children, our ultimate vision is to keep them healthy. Through lottery revenue, our research team has the knowledge and skills to take our pediatric care to the next level.”

More information and tickets can be found at www.bcchildren.com.

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement