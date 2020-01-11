advertisement

In Squamish, it is not uncommon for residents to embark on challenging adventures such as climbing Mount Everest. It’s also not uncommon for locals to collect donations to produce a documentary. We seem to have a disproportionate number of talented filmmakers here. John Gill, the Squamish trekking guide, does both in an unusual way.

This spring he is preparing for his 2020 Kanchenjunga expedition, where he will climb the Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world in the Himalayas.

For every 100 people climbing Everest, only four people climb the 8,600-meter-high Kanchenjunga, according to Gill.

And while he’s crowdsourcing to fund his Friends in High Places Movie Project through the expedition, it’s his Nepalese expert guide, Namgya Sherpa, that he wants to focus on, not himself.

Cameraman Braeden Ennis will also be on the expedition.

The boss He spoke to Gill about his plans and the environmental and tourism impacts that these walks have on beautiful places.

What follows is an edited version of this conversation.

Q: The first thing we noticed was that you don’t use a family name in all your references to Namgya Sherpa. Is it cultural?

A: Yes, it’s different there. Sherpa means “people from the east” – people who came from the northeast corner of Nepal – so they usually don’t have a family name.

His first name Namgya comes from the day of his birth.

Q: You have been friends with Namgya for some time. How did you meet each other?

A: He was a family friend for a long time. My father traveled with him in Nepal about 12 years ago. I met him because I have a tour guide here and tried to organize trips from here to Nepal. So I contacted him to see if we could hike together. We did a couple of guided tours together and a couple of personal trips together. This idea of ​​fighting Kanchenjunga grew over time. It became more attractive when I found out that he came from a village at the foot of the mountain, but had never been home to climb it. Although he wants to.

No one has shown any interest in climbing yet. He can only go if he gets a team of people who want to go. It is really important and especially for him that we put together a team of climbers to do something he wants to do.

Question: “With Kanchenjunga you have chosen a unique climbing route from most. Why?”

A: There were two Canadians who reached the summit, but unfortunately one of them died on the descent. Considering mountains like Everest, where hundreds of people reach their summit in every season, Kanchenjunga is hardly noticed by climbers, especially western climbers. Most climbers come from India because it is a spiritual mountain for them. It is the highest mountain in India. Many Indian military expeditions go there, but very few Western expeditions.

Q: What do you hope to achieve by filming your expedition?

A: The short term goal is to show the Kanchenjunga area. People go to Everest Base Camp where there are lots of people and you lose a lot of the cultural importance of the area because it is very westernized.

While I went to Kanchenjunga a few years ago and it was still very Tibetan, still very true to his legacy and it was incredible to see the contrast. There are other parts of Nepal worth visiting.

I would also like to introduce Namgya’s story to show that we need to think more about the Sherpas. Every year Sherpas die on the mountain just so we can climb there. We want to tell your story. We have to think about them and what they do for us – and not assume that just because we paid the money will get to the top.

Therefore, the focus of the film is on our friendship and our completely different reasons to want to climb. We go together as friends. It’s less about westerners trying to conquer a big mountain than it’s about our relationship. How we got to a similar goal.

The long-term goal is to change the mentality of Himalayan climbing and show that it is more important than reaching the summit. It’s about getting to know people and the environment.

Q: A lot of what you do depends on the environment and not being overly touristy. How do you relate your activities and related problems, such as CO2 emissions and the environmental impact that these types of hikes cause?

A: Nepal is really stuck. You leave a deposit and if you don’t return your waste, you won’t get your deposit back. You have to prove that you are disposing of all of your trash and you have to try to dispose of all of your human trash as well. When we climbed Annapurna, a mountain near Everest three years ago, we took yaks with us, which carried away all human waste.

It is not only tourism that is causing the problem, but also the infrastructure for recycling. Therefore, the locals often do not recycle. There are some charities, one founded by a man in North Vancouver and founded in Nepal, that focuses on teaching and improving recycling.

There is a general change that is long overdue.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t answer the carbon footprint question regarding, we have to fly there and stuff. I have no answer to that.

Q: You guide and train in the ocean to the Sky Corridor, and many people speak of over-tourism here. How do you see that?

A: Part of the problem is there is no other place that many tourists don’t have unless you have the ability to escape the congested areas like a 4×4 vehicle or helicopter than the popular easily accessible areas. As guides, we try, among other things, to keep people a little way away from the severely affected areas. Progress has been made to make places more accessible where people can spread a little. That seems to be a solution.

To combine this with what we are planning in Nepal, we want to spread the tourism out there. Some of the churches no longer have anyone to lead them. By bringing tourism to an under-visited area like we are, we create jobs and give people another source of income.

Q: Why should Squamish residents take care of and support this project?

A: The sea to the sky is an incredible place to dream. Here I do climbing, skiing and hiking. I am originally from England. I moved here because of the mountains. Moving here has opened so many doors that you can climb the third highest mountain in the world. I just find it incredible that our small corner of Canada can make such big dreams come true.

Further information on the project can be found at kanchenjunga.outdoor · explore.com. The online campaign “Friends in High Places Movie Project” can be found here.

Questions about the project or support can be directed to Gill at jgill@outdoor-explore.com. You can also contact the following address: Instagram: @xplrwild.

