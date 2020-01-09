advertisement

BOSTON – Kemba Walker was thrown out for back-to-back curse words, a fan was arrested for throwing a beer can and Gregg Popovich didn’t feel much like hanging around, either.

The coach San Antonio was understandably worried after the beer can drove past the Spurs Bank and landed on the pitch during a game changing swing in Wednesday’s 129-114 win of the night over the Boston Celtics.

advertisement

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he apologized to the Spurs. Popovich spoke to reporters for 33 seconds, and did not deal with the incident.

“I told Pop after the game that I was really sorry they had to experience that,” said Stevens. “I hope that this person is not allowed in an NBA arena again.”

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points for San Antonio, who scored 22 of the game’s first 25 points to drop the Celtics into their biggest hole of the season. Boston cut the deficit to 76-69 halfway through the third when Walker was knocked on the court on a tough pick from LaMarcus Aldridge.

Walker rose from the court, waving in the air, and approached referee Evan Scott. He got a technical one and then – when Spurs guard Patty Mills tries to hold him back – got a second less than four seconds later. Stevens was also given a technical one.

“It’s a difficult game in real time,” crew chief Rodney Mott told a pool reporter. “But we have deem the screen to be legal as LaMarcus was set.”

Both were blasphemy technicals, said Mott. It was Walker’s first release in his nine-year career.

“I thought I was going to be nice,” said Walker, two-time winner of the Sportsmanship Joe Dumars Award NBA. “I thought the referee missed the call. … the rest is history. “

The game was delayed briefly while the court was being cleaned and the public address spokesman asked fans not to throw things. Christian Megliola, Celtics spokesman, said the fan who threw the can was immediately found and arrested. her identity was not immediately available.

“We can’t have that,” Boston forward Gordon Hayward said. “I love our fans. I love our passion. But we have from that stay away. “

The hustle and bustle stopped a 20-7 run that wiped out most of a 20-point deficit. Aldridge made two of the three technical foul shots and, when he missed the third, Derrick White fouled and released both of the Spurs to give an 80-69 lead throw.

San Antonio soon made an 11-0 run and the Celtics never made it into the single digits again.

“That’s the amount of energy, or the team energy,” DeRozan said. “We stopped and did what we should do.”

Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 points for the Spurs, who improved from December 1 through 9-6 when they had a 7-14 record. San Antonio avoided what would have been the first season of the Celtics Sweep since 2011.

Hayward scored 18 points and Jaylen Brown had 16 for Boston, who has lost two in a row for only the third time this season.

MINUTES LIMITATION

Walker had an indefinite minute limit in his first return after missing three with the flu. But he wound up playing only 18 minutes before he was thrown. He ended up with six points, four assists and three rebounds.

Early battles

The Celtics out of a basket in the first seven minutes, and dragged 22-3 before Enes Kanter hit a foul-line jumper to end a 14-0 run. It was 26-7 when Boston scored 11 of the next 13 points, and San Antonio went leading 34-22 in the second quarter.

It was 65-47 at half time.

TIP-INS

Tacko played the first half minutes of his career. He was in for 5 minutes, missing a shot and a rebound grab. … Marcus Smart hit his 500th career 3-pointer … Trey Lykes had seven points and three rebounds for San Antonio in the first quarter.

NEXT

Spurs: Friday in Memphis.

Celtics: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement