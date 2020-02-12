advertisement

OKLAHOMA CITY – LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs went into the All Star break with a win.

It was a welcome change after a hard stretch.

Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the Spurs stopped a five-game slide by topping Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night.

“You have made a huge effort,” said San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. “I’m happy for them. It’s been difficult in the first half and they played a lot of games and we just haven’t finished them. But we did that tonight, so they deserve a lot of credit.”

Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, who lost a total of eight out of 10 points. Patty Mills had 20 points and his reserve colleague Derrick White ended the tournament with 17 points.

Led by Aldridge and Murray, the Spurs made 25 of 27 fouls. Aldridge went 7 for 8 and Murray was a perfect 6 for 6.

“Proud of my teammates, proud of me,” said Murray. “We fought hard, showed courage and showed that we can end the game against a good team.”

Oklahoma City dropped out after nine wins in ten games for the second time in a row. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.

“I aggressively thought it was a tough night for us,” said Thunder coach Billy Donovan. “We just never really got going.”

Oklahoma City scored at 79 at the beginning of Hamidou Diallo’s fourth round. But San Antonio responded with a 9-0 run.

Aldridge triggered the crucial stretch with a drift-breaking sweater and Bryn Forbes’ 3-pointer made it 88-79 with 8:34 left.

Murray made each of his six free throws in the last 41 seconds to help the Spurs hold on.

San Antonio played without top scorer DeMar DeRozan, who was plagued by back pain.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Murray also grabbed nine rebounds. … The Spurs went out of the 3-point range with 7 for 25.

Donner: Danilo Gallinari scored 15 points and Dennis Schroder had 14. Steven Adams finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. … Paul went out of the 3-point range with 5 against 9.

NEXT

Spurs: Visit Utah on February 21.

Donner: Visit New Orleans on Thursday.

