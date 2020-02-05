advertisement

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first game. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Wednesday 05-02-2020 at 10:45 p.m.

Tottenham will assess Dele Alli before the FA Cup fourth round resumes with Southampton. Alli was injured due to a careless tackle by Raheem Sterling in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, but was able to play. Steven Bergwijn is ineligible after joining after the original tie while Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Harry Kane (ankle) are missing.

Stuart Armstrong remains in doubt for Southampton due to a hip problem. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the midfielder is ahead of his recovery schedule but that the cup restart will likely be too soon. Defender Yan Valery is also expected to miss due to a viral infection while new recruit Kyle Walker-Peters is not eligible to face his parent club.

The Spurs have won eight of their last nine home games against Southampton (L1), with all games scheduled in the Premier League – they won 2-1 against the Saints earlier this season. It is the first time that an FA Cup draw between Spurs and Southampton has been rewritten since 1994-95, when the Spurs won 6-2 in a fifth round after a 1-1 draw. Since their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in February 2016, the Spurs have won each of their last seven home games in the FA Cup, scoring 25 goals in those victories. Southampton have lost only one of their last 11 FA Cup matches (W7 D3 L1), losing 1-0 to Sunderland in February 2014. Spurs’ son Heung-Min has been directly involved in 18 goals in 20 FA Cup matches (11 goals, 7 assists), scoring in 1-1 in St. Mary’s in the draw.

