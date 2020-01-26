advertisement

One of the weirdest Galaxy S20 rumors we’ve heard so far is that all three phones will have almost flat screens, and it certainly looks like that will be the case. It is unclear why Samsung chose this specific design at a time when its main competitor is making phones with extreme curvatures – the Mate 30 Pro has a waterfall screen, while the P40 Pro is said to have four curved edges. But reducing the curvature of the screen can certainly better protect that device against falling.

However, if you own a Galaxy device with a broken screen, you are lucky because Sprint charges a fixed amount of $ 49 to replace it. You can even have your screen repaired if you are not a customer.

Although the latest Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 flagships, are not supported, Sprint explains on its site that older models, including the S7, S8, S8 +, S9, S9 + and Galaxy Note 8 are all qualify for $ 49 screen replacements.

Screen damage is one of the most common problems with phones these days, and replacing a defective display can be expensive, depending on the model you’re rocking. That is why the Sprint deal is worth seeing if you are not quite ready to upgrade to a brand new Galaxy phone in the near future.

If your phone is not eligible for the cheap repair, it says on the page, Sprint is ready to give you $ 150 for a brand new device. And therein lies the magic of the offer, because it is likely that Sprint is on the hunt for new customers with this viral repair promo. Anyone with a device that is several years old and whose screen has just been damaged may be better off with a brand new smartphone. The small print indicates that devices that are eligible for the trade-in program may not be older than iPhone 6s or Galaxy S5.

If you plan to use the trade-in program, you’d better wait a few weeks because Samsung is about to unveil the Galaxy S20. Preorders start on February 11, suggesting leaks, and the phones should be more expensive than expected. $ 150 in savings can help.

