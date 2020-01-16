advertisement

IF CHRIS Spring is over as a pilot, he has his eyes on … as a pilot.

The three-time Olympic bobsledder is currently taking a year to continue his career after the competition in aviation.

Spring also took the time to charge up for a run at a fourth game in 2022 in Beijing, China. Although he had suffered injuries in the past, Spring felt that he was not forced to make the decision, but rather came on his own.

“I found that at the end of the season I was not in the shape I was in at the start of the season. It is really important to end the year strongly because then the Olympic Games or the World Championships are. For us the.” “Our biggest competition of the year,” said Spring, who currently lives in downtown Vancouver. “I wanted to make sure that I haven’t been my best athlete in the past three, four, five years if I have the chance to compete again at these big championships, world championships, or Olympics.”

Spring, who turns 36 in March, said he feels mostly better and will be pumped up for the 2020/21 season to return to the BMW IBSF World Cup.

“It comes and goes in waves and on some days I feel great and on other days I feel like some of these old injuries creep in again. The team of therapists and trainers who work with me calms me down just the same how to do it, “he said. “It has to be patience. I listen to my body and just understand it. It means to hold the horses just a little bit.”

At the moment, however, Spring is busy pursuing his aviation goals. He started with the Game Plan program offered by the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Sport Institute. Spring flew out of Brackendale with Glacier Air, partly because he had heard rave reviews, but also because of the breathtaking views.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity not only to learn to fly but also to see some really nice places in and around the Squamish Valley all the way to Whistler,” he said.

More recently, Spring started his commercial training at Pacific Rim Aviation in Pitt Meadows, where he also hires an airplane to extend his hours.

Spring’s current license only allows him to fly single-engine aircraft, which is why he mainly flew with the Cessna 172, although he flew a Cessna 180 with Fort Langley Air. Spring added that he likes the Havilland Canada DH-2 beaver, which Fort Langley also has on site.

Spring plans to take its written exam in the coming months and take its commercial flight test before summer is over. It will take approximately 40 to 50 hours to fly from there to be officially licensed, which Spring is anticipating for 2021.

His hope is to stay in the Lower Mainland at some point and fly seaplanes.

While he didn’t initially see as many parallels between bobsleighing and airplane pilots as he originally suspected, Spring finally realized that both needed a similarly calm temperament.

“Sometimes there is a lot going on on a plane, especially when you get to a busy airport. There is a lot of traffic. You look at the air traffic controller and there are a lot of instructions you have to follow. You can get overwhelmed,” he said. “You’re talking about getting a little behind the plane, and that’s what we’re talking about in the bob – you’re trying to be ahead of the sled. You need to know what’s coming.

“Feeling comfortable in an uncomfortable situation, especially if you are a little nervous or a little overwhelmed.”

Spring has not flown lately, partly because of the weather, but partly because of its schedule. In addition to his training and work for the Passenger Bobsleigh Experience at the Whistler Sliding Center, Spring worked as a ramp agent for Pacific Coastal Airlines from Vancouver International Airport. His duties include loading baggage onto planes, ensuring that the plane is properly loaded so that pilots are safe in weight and balance, and other ground operations to ensure a smooth flight.

While missing the competition and traveling to beautiful locations with the Canadian team, Spring is grateful for the opportunity to test new equipment on a familiar track to prepare for a big boost in the last two years of the Olympic four-season. It’s especially welcome when you consider that he only allows a few training runs on the tour, as the scene changes from track to track almost every week.

“It can be difficult to find the time for quality controlled testing in an environment where there are not many outside influences. Even if the tests I run are not extremely competitive, they are really valuable.” “What I think will work in terms of equipment in the future,” he said.

The Canada Bobsleigh Skeleton development team is coming to Whistler later this month. Spring is committed to serving the next generation while emphasizing that its best is yet to come.

“Taking the year off confirmed that I’m definitely not done with the sport,” he said. “I’m definitely working hard to make sure I’m the best athlete I can be again and to fight for Canada for at least a couple of years.”

