Grammy winning singer Rihanna knows how to make everyone alive and alert on a Friday. The popular crooner has awakened the thirst trap with a new deployment of Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Key facts: On Friday, RiRi launched Instagram with a must-see photo of herself wearing her popular line of underwear.

On a related note: People went online on Wednesday to share hilarious reactions to rumors that Rihanna may have dated a rap star A $ AP Rocky.

Wait, there is more: This week, the buzz has grown about RiRi and discreet Rocky brewing a romance together.

Just a few weeks after 31-year-old Fenty Beauty founder separated from longtime billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, she left with rapper A $ AP Rocky, The Sun reported. The duo was spotted in New York this month. “They shared a hotel suite on this trip to New York,” said a point-of-sale source. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it, because it is so soon after Hassan. They really appreciate each other’s company and take things easy since this is only the beginning.” (Page Six)

Before you leave: Despite speculation, other reports have claimed that RiRi is not currently trying to handcuff anyone.

“Rihanna is single. She has just emerged from a long and intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and is not going to jump into something, “shared a source with E! New. “She hangs out with ASAP Rocky, but she doesn’t go out with him. “Our insider added:” They have a long history and they just have fun. “(E! Online)

