All countries should prepare for the arrival of the new corona virus, the head of the World Health Organization said on Sunday when he warned that the current number of confirmed cases in countries outside of China could be “the tip of the iceberg”.

The vast majority of confirmed cases worldwide are in China, where the new virus started in December 2019. However, an increasing number of cases have been confirmed in other countries, with patients testing positive in over two dozen countries.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), urged countries “to use the time window created by the containment strategy to prepare for the possible arrival of the virus”.

Ghebreysus added on Twitter that people who have not traveled to China have been transmitted from person to person multiple times.

“Detection of a small number of cases can indicate greater prevalence in other countries. In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg, ”he said.

Passengers wait in their cabins aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship as it was diagnosed with the new corona virus in a row of 3,700 people on February 10, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan (Quarantine) (Carl Court / Getty Images)

China has officially reported nearly 1,000 deaths – the true number may be higher – while the only confirmed death outside the country in the past week was in the Philippines. However, transmission between patients outside of China has led to further fears that the virus may continue to spread for some time.

In France, authorities said on Saturday that five British citizens were infected after working in a ski chalet with another Brit who had come from a business conference in Singapore and was infected there. The Spanish authorities said a Briton in Mallorca tested the virus positive. It was believed that he received it from an infected person in France. According to the British authorities, five patients in France became infected in the country.

Meanwhile, the Japanese authorities reported further confirmed cases of corona viruses on a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama and has around 3,700 people on board. Some of the patients did not travel to China.

US health officials said Friday that experts around the world wanted to find out if there was a “persistent human-to-human transmission” in a country outside of China. Two cases have been confirmed in America from person to person.

An employee with a protective mask and suit is working on February 10, 2020 in a supermarket in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of a novel corona virus in China’s central Hubei province. (STR / AFP via Getty Images)

“What you are really looking for is when you get sustainable human-to-human transmission in the community and are obviously looking for the place where this happens. And then try the collective effort of the world public health community to do so to prevent a second China while we try to help China contain the outbreak that is currently happening, ”said Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, at a press conference in Washington.

The virus can be spread through aerosol transmission, the Chinese authorities said at the weekend. Country researchers said in a paper that the incubation period for the virus could be 24 days, 10 days longer than stated by US health experts.

Tedros said WHO has not raised the $ 675 million to support coronavirus containment efforts. He also said the WHO international team of experts was released to China by local authorities, led by Bruce Aylward, a Canadian doctor who is an emergency and epidemiology expert. Four hundred other experts gathered at WHO headquarters in Geneva to share research findings and tools on the virus and its efforts.

Tedros urged countries to provide real-time information to WHO and urged people to remain calm.

