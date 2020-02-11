advertisement

A United Nations official warned that an outbreak of tens of millions of grasshoppers spread across East Africa and devastated its vital farmland, putting millions of people’s lives at risk.

United States chief humanitarian Mark Lowcock said swarms of insects came to Uganda overnight. And now South Sudan and Tanzania are “on the watch list”.

“In this region where there is so much suffering, so much vulnerability and fragility, we cannot afford another big shock. And that’s why we have to act quickly, ”Lowcock said on Monday, according to a press release from the United States. “We have a chance to nip this problem in the bud, but that’s not what we’re doing right now.” We have no more time. “

At the same time, the locusts are affecting a region that is already badly affected, according to the intergovernmental organization. Sudan and Somalia were at risk of starvation in 2017, and in the past two years, droughts, light rains, and even floods have hit communities in the region.

Such conditions, the US official said, “create the conditions to favor the current grasshopper outbreak.”

Phytosanitary sprayers demonstrate their work on the thorny bushes in the desert, which is the breeding ground for grasshoppers, for a delegation of visitors from Somali ministry officials and experts from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the desert near Garowe semi-autonomous region Puntland in Somalia on February 4, 2020. (Photo by Ben Curtis / AP)) Sprayers in the Puntland region of Somalia on February 4, 2020. (Photo by Ben Curtis / AP)

And across the region, the swarms have the potential to be “the most devastating grasshopper plague in our living memories if we don’t fix the problem sooner than now,” NBC News said.

Keith Cressman, the U.N.’s Senior Locust Forecasting Officer. Food and Agriculture Organization, reported on the swarm of locusts in Kenya and added that they have appeared in the Horn of Africa since early 2020.

“At the weekend, they crossed the border into Tanzania on the side of Kilimanjaro,” reported The Associated Press from the organization’s headquarters in New York City. “They also moved to northeastern Uganda over the weekend,” he added. “We expect that they will cross the border into the southeast corner of South Sudan every day.”

To fight the swarms, Ugandan authorities said they had transported pesticides to affected areas. Thousands of people have been mobilized.

“We use motorized sprayers, a drone, and manual sprayers,” Stephen Byantwale, crop protection commissioner at the Department of Agriculture told The Guardian. “They (grasshoppers) spread like wildfire, so they’re a real, big threat.”

A farmer looks back as she walks through swarms of desert grasshoppers that feed on her crop in Katitika, Kenya, on January 24, 2020 (photo by Ben Curtis / AP).

Grasshoppers are a collection of different types of short-horned grasshoppers from the Acrididae family. The insects are generally solitary, but under certain circumstances they can be abundant and swarming.

Throughout human history, grasshoppers have plagued and are mentioned by the ancient Egyptians, in Homer’s “The Iliad”, by ancient Chinese historians and in other sources. It is better known that locusts are mentioned frequently in the Bible, among others in “Book of Revelation”, “Exodus” and in other books.

