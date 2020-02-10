advertisement

Lt. Col. Ezra Byaruhanga confirmed the entry of locusts into Uganda via Amudat (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Former intelligence agent Charles Rwomushana described it as a comprehensive government initiative to spray the locusts that invaded the country through Karamoja.

On Monday morning, the government airlifted pesticides to Karamoja to contain the locusts that have already started to spread to different parts of the subregion. The pesticides were airlifted on Monday February 10, 2020 by an army helicopter from Kololo Independence Ground in Kampala.

But Mr. Rwomushana says spraying locusts is a recipe for disaster because the government has not acquired the right chemicals.

“I reject the idea of ​​spraying locusts. We must not let Museveni spray false chemicals on the people of Uganda and northern Uganda. We have enough proliferation of cancers. We can’t afford to add more, ”he says.

He says that for almost five years the government has not found suitable tick miticides and that there is no way to find the right ones for locusts.

“Museveni failed to obtain suitable miticides for Ankole ticks. This system is known for bogus stuff. We can easily cause deadly secondary problems, ”adds Rwomushana.

Pesticides arrive in kololo to be flown to Karamoja for locust control (PHOTO / Courtesy)

There are suggestions that the government should buy these insects and the masses are encouraged to trap them for money.

“It’s also a silly idea. These insects could be vectors of deadly diseases. They were here before. They came. They will go. Where they have gone, there is life. I don’t see any cause for panic and excitement. But the way the media portray it is like there isn’t one tomorrow. You spray and you tell me, ”he adds.

Rwomushana’s warning comes after Professor Peter Neuenschwander, senior entomologist at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), warned the Kenyan government that spraying locusts may not save crops or vegetation.

Professor Neuenschwander, who in the 1990s oversaw a program that developed alternatives for chemical control of locusts and grasshoppers, says: “Preventive control is mostly ineffective, just like spraying swarms of locusts . The key to success is the detection of the hopper bands in motion and their treatment. “

