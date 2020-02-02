advertisement

NASUULU CONSERVANCY, Kenya – With billions – yes, billions – of grasshoppers appearing in parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes fly low over affected areas to spray pesticides, according to experts, as the only effective way to combat the disease denote insects.

It is challenging work, especially in remote areas where there are no cell phone signals and the ground crews cannot quickly tell the flight teams the coordinates.

Ground teams are in “the saddest areas,” said Marcus Dunn, pilot and director at Farmland Aviation, on February 1. “If there is no network, the guy on a boda boda (motorcycle) has to hurry up and get a network. “

Only five planes are currently spraying, while Kenyans and other authorities are trying to prevent grasshoppers from spreading to neighboring Uganda and South Sudan. The United Nations has said that $ 76 million is needed immediately to intensify such efforts across East Africa.

A quick response is crucial. Experts warn that the number of grasshoppers could increase 500-fold by June, when drier weather helps control the outbreak.

The finger-long grasshoppers came to Kenya from Somalia and Ethiopia after it had rained unusually heavily in the past few months. In some areas, harvests have been decimated and millions of vulnerable people are at risk of starvation.

The Somali Ministry of Agriculture described the February 2 outbreak as a national emergency and a major threat to the country’s fragile food security. The “unusually large” swarms of locusts consume large amounts of grain.

In swarms the size of large cities, the locusts have also attacked parts of Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea, whose Ministry of Agriculture says that both the military and the general public have been used to combat them.

The Kenyan Minister of Agriculture has admitted that the authorities were not prepared for the extent of the infestation this year. It’s not surprising when you consider that it has been decades since the country last suffered a comparable outbreak, U.S. officials say.

The grasshoppers are also moving towards the grain basket of Ethiopia, Africa’s second largest country, in the worst outbreak in 25 years. On January 30, amazed residents of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa reported sightings of the insects.

“I was surprised to find the grasshoppers in my living room,” said one resident, Mathewo’s Girma, who showed a photo on his cell phone. “It seems like there is a knock on each of our doors.”

Zebdewos Selato, an official from the Department of Agriculture, told The Associated Press that the relatively few grasshoppers that reach Ethiopia’s capital are “remnants” of the “massive invasion” in the east and south of the country. It is being sprayed in the city to prevent the outbreak from spreading elsewhere, he said.

Until the drier weather in June, more rain in the region brings fresh vegetation to fuel further waves of grasshopper breeding. A field in Kenya on February 1st appeared to be full of mating bright yellow grasshoppers.

“They try to mate and multiply, so we need more help and because we’re fighting time,” said Salat Tutana, the chief agricultural officer in Isiolo County.

“So far we have decimated about five swarms in Samburu and Isiolo (counties), but we get more swarms every week, and that’s a lot for the ecosystem,” he said. “They are destroying the environment.”

The grasshoppers can clear a large part of their vegetation from a pasture within a few hours.

“This is a very sad situation, especially for the pastoralists,” whose livelihood depends on their cattle, “said Tutana.

Just a few hours after spraying, the normally jumping grasshoppers were sleepy, slow, and dying. They lay scattered on the floor and crunched underfoot.

The five planes currently in operation can overlook this part of Kenya, Dunn said, but if there are more grasshoppers in other parts of the country, we will need more help because we simply don’t know how big they are be it. “

By Joe Mwhihia and Josphat Kasire.

