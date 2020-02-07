advertisement

During the first Oscars, in 1929, there were two first prizes. The Outstanding Image Award went to “Wings”, William Wellman’s breathtaking airborne epic epic from the First World War, while the Unique and Artistic Image Award went to “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans ”, a distorted national thriller by German expressionist director FW. Murnau. Ninety-one years later, the Oscars still echo the same tensions: between the spectacular and the intimate, between roaring technical achievements and quieter style innovations. This year, the pioneers of the best film are a technologically ambitious epic from the First World War (“1917”) and a national thriller distorted by a foreign director (“Parasite”).

As for the academy, it continues to impose itself in Hollywood’s eternal standoff between art and commerce. Evidenced by the project, announced in 2018 and quickly canceled, to introduce a category of best “popular” film. It happened eight years after the Academy increased the number of best picture nominations from five to ten, in response to the fact that “The Dark Knight” had not gotten a nod. Now, in a promise that has come true, a billion dollar blockbuster of the Batman franchise has made the list, in the grimacing form of “Joker”. But will that make the Oscars more relevant than, say, 2017, when “Moonlight” (After some confusion) snatched victory from the jaws of “La La Land”? And what will he predict for the industry if Netflix, represented by “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, finally manages to win the grand prize, after being so close last year, with “Roma”?

If there is one theme among the nine nominees this year, it may be the past – how it reproduces and refracts and never stays still. “The Irishman” casts an ambivalent glance at the heyday of hitman and Motown, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” in the disturbing summer of 1969. “Little Women” smashes a 19th century novel with distrust of the 21st century. “Joker” gives us a Gotham City straight out of the filthy era of Ed Koch. “1917” looks at the battlefield of the First World War from a new angle – just over the shoulder – while “Jojo Rabbit” blows a raspberry on the Nazis. Even “The Story of Marriage” is haunted by marriage in its title, which precedes the events of the film. Then there is “Ford v Ferrari”, an old issue of Esquire that has become sensitive. Only “Parasite” seems free from nostalgia, tarnished or otherwise. It’s too mad with hunger to look back.

Who will win? Let’s take a last look at the contenders.

“The Irishman”

It’s a testament to the twists and turns of the Oscar season that “The Irishman” is not the undisputed leader of this year. A three and a half hour Martin Scorsese epic that brings together Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for another ride through the land of firearms and oldies in gold? An announced budget of one hundred and sixty million dollars, which paid for cutting-edge effects that have set the clock on some of the most famous faces in cinema? It seemed like the big move that would clear the ground for Netflix, which took over the project after Paramount refused to pay the bill. And yet, after the film won accolades in early December from the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle, its reward momentum slowed down. Go figure. “The Irishman” has the melancholy soul of an old man who has seen his world come and go, but he moves and shines like a vintage Chevrolet. Speaking of cars. . .

“Ford versus Ferrari“

Vrrroooooooom! VROOOOOOOOM !!!!!!! Hoooooooo-boooooooy !! Have you seen how fast cars move in this thing?!?!? Hahaha !! Vrrroooooooom!

“Jojo Rabbit”

Months after its release, the concept still surprises: a cute little tyke, who happens to be in Hitler’s youth, imagines the Führer as an imaginary friend. Taika Waititi not only wrote and directed this stone-faced satire, he also played Hitler with the eyes of a child, in the ancient tradition of “Drop Dead Fred”. Opinions differed as to whether the film’s madness about Nazism really lands in a time when far-right extremism is making a return to the world, but it’s hard to see how anyone could get the wrong message across. : indoctrination is insidious, and we are all sensitive to brainwashing (and capable of deprogramming). “Jojo Rabbit” is a delicate proposition, and kudos to Waititi for daring to put it on the screen. If you prefer the parables that beat you bloody with the obvious, look no further. . .

“Joker”

Todd Phillips’ film managed to win the Golden Lion Award at the Venice International Film Festival, win a billion dollars, turn a cranky staircase in the Bronx into a tourist attraction, and rack up eleven Oscar nominations, the largest number of films this year. So why does his rise look like a hostile takeover? When it opened, some feared it would inspire mass violence. Instead, it seems to be a sour time capsule: in 2019, an origin story about a homicidal clown really touched us. However, it would be wrong to call a white male grievance Trump’s fantasy “Joker”. If anything, his policy looks like old-fashioned liberalism: every discouraged murderer is the product of careless parents, a frantic social safety net, poor health care, and income inequality. If Ronald Reagan was alive, he would have run against it.

“Little woman”

Greta Gerwig, mumblecore starlet who became director of list A, gave Hollywood its fourth major adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott in the last century, which is even less Batman than we have had since 2008. Since its release , his admirers worried that men – including men who vote for prizes – gave the film a pass. Gerwig’s absence from the Academy’s list of top directors seemed to support this troubling theory. Nevertheless, the film arrives at the Oscar weekend with a hundred million dollars in national revenue, which means that many women (and men) knew where to find it. Gerwig’s take on Alcott seemed fresh and timely and not at all redundant, an adaptation that slyly questioned the act of adaptation. “Little Women” has a good chance of winning a screenplay award for Gerwig, but he is an outsider in the run for the best film, where he presents himself as a female-directed film.

“Marriage story”

Oh, and look: Gerwig’s boyfriend also has a movie! I saw Noah Baumbach’s “Story of Marriage” for the first time in an empty projection room, on my way to meet Adam Driver, and his crude illness was impossible to get rid of. But it was the same with his humor, which, like Baumbach, is inextricable from his pain: the mechanism of divorce is just awful and absurd. In a sense, “Marriage Story” looks like a return to the kind of family bedroom drama that Hollywood did four decades ago, when “Kramer vs Kramer” (1979) was both the biggest maker of this year’s domestic money and the winner of the best film. (The only film that has made it since is “Titanic”.) Like “Kramer”, “Marriage Story” reveals how divorce brings out the ugliest of people who once loved each other, and at some level still do. , even as they strive to become working co-parents. Laura Dern, as a divorce lawyer, is anything but sure to win the best supporting actress. But the breadth of talents that Baumbach spoke of should not be overlooked, including his; it’s his best film since “The Squid and the Whale”, another quasiobiographical tale of lost love and divided family.

“1917”

