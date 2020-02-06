advertisement

It’s a common refrain during the Oscar season: “Did this film make itself?” In other words, how does a film vying for the best film not deserve a nomination for its director? ? Unfortunately, the current mathematics of the Academy requires it. There are nine films nominated this year but only five directors, which means that four directors found themselves on the wrong side of arithmetic. Among these four, at least Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) are in the running for the script awards. The last one, James Mangold, also co-produced his film “Ford v Ferrari”, so that a (very unlikely) victory for the best film would get him on stage. In addition, he was able to play with all these fast cars, which should be a reward in itself.

But the missing name that really stings is that of Gerwig. It is simply unacceptable that, in nine decades, only one woman has won the achievement award (Kathryn Bigelow, for “The Hurt Locker”) and only five have been nominated, including Gerwig, for “Lady Bird”. director’s honors have been extended: over the past decade, the category has been dominated by foreign filmmakers, including three from Mexico (Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro) who have won five times together, as well than Michel Hazanavicius, from France, and Ang Lee, from Taiwan. But the gender imbalance, at this point, is a travesty of hair on fire. Normally, you can blame an industry that doesn’t hire enough women to lead in the first place – and you still can. But this year Gerwig was there, not to mention that a record number of women made films in 2019.

So who are we with these guys? Certainly an impressive peloton. There’s a cinematic deity, Martin Scorsese, with a three-and-a-half hour opus, and he’s not even considered part of the first two. It would be Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”) and Sam Mendes (“1917”), whose films are also in search of the best film. Quentin Tarantino (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”) always seems too cool a degree for the Academy, which tends to throw script rewards out of perplexity. And there is Todd Phillips (“Joker”), who has put together a comic book film that ostentatiously pays homage to Scorsese. Scorsese, in turn, spent the awards season blowing up comic book movies. Lest the battle lines be drawn too carefully between the old and the new, Scorsese’s new film “The Irishman” is on Netflix, the deeply pocketed disruptor of the industry, after Paramount has accepted its massive budget. The five films are unequivocal in the atmosphere: this one grainy and spattered with blood, this one sunny and spattered with blood. Come to think of it, they’re all spattered with blood. You can see where “Little Women” encountered problems.

advertisement

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

The good news for this award season has been Bong’s hug. After cult successes as inventive as “The Host” and “Snowpiercer”, the South Korean director burst into the top category of the international cinematographic community, with a strange, stimulating, magnificent and completely current film. “Parasite” is a stylistic breakthrough – the rare film certified by the Academy is more likely to get Hollywood out of its habits than to codify them. And Bong was a generous steward of the title of IT director. When he weighed on the debate of the superhero film, it was to congratulate his colleagues on both sides, while admitting: “I can not stand people wearing tight clothes.” If he wins the prize for the best director, it may be his third time on the stage in one night, if he also wins the prize for the best international feature film and the best original script. Too much bong? No one would complain.

Photograph by François Duhamel / Universal Pictures / Alamy

Sam Mendes, “1917”

The rare director who can slide between the stage and the screen, Mendes returns to the Oscar race twenty years after winning in this category for “American Beauty”. In the meantime, he juggled smart theatrical shows (“The Ferryman”, “The Lehman Trilogy”), Period dramas (“Road to Perdition”, “Revolutionary Road”) and blockbuster films by James Bond (“Skyfall”, “Specter”). With “1917”, a late and formidable arrival this season of awards, he delivers a fascinating drama about the hell of war that is both personal (he is inspired by the World War I stories from his grandfather and is dedicated to him) and technically ambitious. It’s also a success for Universal, a legacy Hollywood studio, at a time when Netflix is ​​wreaking havoc on established order. Mendes reflects the industry as it wants to be seen: capable of making money and art, of reinventing the old without sacrificing its comfort.

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Speaking of reinventing the old, let’s credit Phillips for taking the comic book film, hitting him face first in a puddle of grime and thanking us for it. “Joker” managed to win the Golden Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival, and then raise more than a billion dollars, so it is clear that he is doing something good. But what? Phillips seems to have bottled up some of the bad energy in the world and festooned it with enough film references to buy credit from anyone who has seen “Taxi Driver”. All this from a director better known for the “Hangover” films. (Again, the winner of last year’s best film, “Green Book,” came from a brother of Farrelly.) It’s a cheeky, oppressive film, but Phillips’ lack of subtlety only played a role. ‘in his favour. His next project: a bio-photo on Hulk Hogan.

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Long before being Uncle Marty, Scorsese was the flamboyant young talent who managed to get through the 1970s – a decade that he helped define on screen – without a single Oscar nomination. “Mean Streets”, “Taxi Driver”, “Alice no longer lives here”: did they run themselves? It was not until “Raging Bull” (1980) that Scorsese was named best director, and it was not until “The Departed” (2006) that he won. Now in his eighth decade, he’s dating “The Irishman”, a late-career masterpiece imbued with an old man’s nostalgic doubt – but brimming with energy and technological curiosity. Towards the end, the main character, linked to a nursing home, is surprised that a young Latina nurse does not recognize the name of Jimmy Hoffa. And yet, Scorsese does not confess the life of the Mob with nostalgia: it was ugly, destructive and, like all things in this life, fleeting.

Columbia Pictures / Alamy

Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time. . . at Hollywood “

Like Scorsese, Tarantino was a few steps ahead of the Academy when he entered the scene. His escape, “Reservoir Dogs” (1992), has been ignored. “Pulp Fiction” (1994) won a screenplay award, but lost the award for best film and best director to “Forrest Gump” – not the box of chocolates we hope to open. Tarantino was again nominated for “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) and won a second script award for “Django Unchained” (2012). But, as a defining filmmaker of the 90s (and Generation X), he may have been too trendy, too violent, too intelligent – too Tarantino – to win the Oscar imprimatur for directing. The Academy is like an ocean liner, slow to change course. But with “Once upon a time. . . in Hollywood, “Tarantino gave the industry something she could wholeheartedly embrace: a spoonful of nostalgia for what it once was, with a counterfactual escape hatch from one of its painful episodes. This, in addition to the film, retains the peculiarities of Tarantino, from extreme gore to foot worship. Tarantino has hinted that his next film will be the last – will he get his due before the crimson curtain falls?

Conclusion: Few would blame an Oscar for Scorsese or Tarantino, both of whom questioned their own signature styles while reminding us of what we like about them to begin with. Most likely, however, Bong and Mendes will be in close competition, with the possibility of a split from the director. Best Film Victory for “1917” Could Accompany Best Director Victory for Bong, Echo of Last Year’s Victories for “Green Book” and Cuarón (An Industry-Friendly Film And A Loved International Author ). It is also possible that Mendes, whose film is undoubtedly a feat of director, win in this category, while “Parasite” wins the prize for best film. Whatever happens, let’s hope this will be the last year of #DirectorsSoMale.

.

advertisement