Ms. Brenda Nabukenya

KAMPALA – Five people have so far said they would seek to challenge Norbert Mao as president of the Democratic Party (DP).

On January 21, DP announced its roadmap for internal elections and party structures, which will culminate in the election of new party leaders in March.

Those seeking to overthrow Mao are Dr. Micheal Lulume Bayiga, Muwanga Kivumbi, Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku and Brenda Nabukenya. Mao also announced that he would be seeking re-election.

Mao, 53, beat the former mayor of Kampala, Nasser Ntege Ssebagala, in 2010 for president.

He was re-elected in 2015 to the Conference of National Delegates of Katomi DP by more than 60%, this time facing the former deputy of Buikwe South, Micheal Lulume Bayiga.

Below is a brief profile of the candidates.

DR. MICHEAL LULUME BAYIGA

Dr Lulume Bayiga, 50, former MP for Buikwe South, also shadow minister of health in the 9th Parliament of Uganda, has announced his decision to run for the presidency of the party for the second time.

The announcement came from a closed-door meeting with close and confidential political friends. Lulume berated the way the Mao administration continued to usurp the powers of various NEC party officials, including the office of the organizing secretary.

MOHAMMED MUWANGA KIVUMBI

Muwanga Kivumbi, 47, a deputy from Butambala County, served in the 9th and 10th legislatures. He presented his candidacy to some of his fellow MPs on the DP ticket and to some of the opposition MPs last week.

Mr. Kivumbi is currently the shadow minister of defense and home affairs for the 10th legislature.

SAMUEL WALTER LUBEGA MUKAAKU

Mr. Lubega, who is a former presidential candidate in 2011, became the first member of the DP bloc to officially declare his candidacy for the presidency of the party. Lubega is a former parliamentary candidate in the riding of Mawokota South on an independent ticket.

BRENDA NABUKENYA

Nabukenya has announced that she will join the race in December 2019 after unsuccessfully petitioning the National Council by presenting a censure motion to Dep. Secretary General, Dr. Siranda Gerald Blacks and Dep. The party’s national president, Dr. Kiwanuka Mayambala, on the allegations of corruption, incompetence, illegal conduct and violation of the fundamental values ​​and principles of the PDD.

She announced her candidacy in a written statement to the press. “I run for the president of the DP to restore credible leadership, to be accountable, to reorganize the DP, to organize a coherent membership and to focus the DP on the biggest struggle.

The 40-year-old woman is a former member of the Luweero district in the 9th Parliament and outgoing president of the Young Democrats of Uganda.

