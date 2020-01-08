advertisement

Last fall, the audio streaming service Spotify announced plans to expand the original news and sports program. Months later, this initiative comes into focus.

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw reports that Spotify is developing several daily sports shows to improve the original content. One of these podcasts will review the sporting events of the day. It is still unclear whether the show will cover a variety of stories and topics in its 10-minute runtime.

The standard for a daily news-oriented podcast is, according to Podtrac, the New York Times, “The Daily”, the most popular podcast in the United States. Last October, ESPN launched a similar show, “ESPN Daily”, which was moderated by Mina Kimes. Both programs focus on a single story or topic each day and typically interview a reporter or columnist who works on that very topic.

The Athletic also offers a daily sports podcast, “The Lead”, which builds each episode around a single theme. However, The Athletic’s podcast program is only available on the website and in the app. This limits the potential audience that a platform like Spotify or Apple Podcasts can reach.

With the original programming, Spotify hopes to be a one-stop shop for listeners offering in-house content like “The Hottest Take” by The Ringer and other stand-alone shows like “Pardon My Take” or “ESPN’s 30 For 30”.

According to Shaw, Spotify’s daily sports program will likely start with the summary and eventually expand. Options considered include podcasts that target specific teams and target those specific fan communities.

In September of last year, Spotify tabbed Amy Hudson to direct the company’s foray into sporting content. Previously, Hudson was on Facebook and led the sports media partnerships of the social media platform for North America. These partnerships included major league baseball streaming games on Facebook Watch. Before joining Facebook, Hudson worked at Turner Sports and NBC Sports.

(Bloomberg)

