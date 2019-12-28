advertisement

Spotify plans to put political advertising on its platform by 2020, the company said on Friday.

The move comes before the 2020 presidential election, at a time when the company says it won’t be able to check the content of political ads.

“From early 2020, Spotify will stop selling political ads,” a statement told Ad Age. “This includes political advertising content in our ad-financed shift and in Spotify original and exclusive podcasts. At the moment we do not yet have the required level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to validate and check this content responsibly. We will reconsider this decision as we develop our skills. “

The new policy applies to both the Spotify ad-supported tier and the original podcasts. Podcasts created by third parties for the Spotify platform may still contain political ads.

For each ad age, the policy includes “political organizations such as office candidates, elected and appointed officials, Super PACs, nonprofits, and political parties. It also removes content that speaks for or against political entities and legislative or legal outcomes. “

Spotify is not the only technology company to investigate how it will deal with political advertising before the next presidential election. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced earlier this year that political ads on the social media platform will be suspended worldwide, and Google has suspended the ability to micro-target ads for its users based on political affiliation.

Facebook has come under fire repeatedly because it is not political advertising on its platform. In an October speech, CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended politics not to verify facts by saying: “In a democracy, I think people should decide what is credible, not a technology company. “

