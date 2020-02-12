advertisement

Those who made fun of the reported $ 200 million price Bill Simmons paid for The Ringer may now look at it with admiration. As it turns out, Simmons may have even more of selling its podcast network and website to Spotify.

According to Lucas Shaw from Bloomberg, Spotify is paying almost $ 200 million in advance to purchase The Ringer. This is followed by another $ 50 million.

The financial terms of the deal are not yet official since the acquisition has not yet been announced. Spotify is expected to confirm what it paid for The Ringer in an upcoming regulatory filing.

The news of the $ 200 million offer price (reported by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports) may have been viewed with skepticism, but it turned out that Simmons knew exactly what Spotify had paid for other podcast networks. The music streaming company bought Gimlet Media a year ago for $ 230 million, and soon acquired Anchor for $ 140 million.

According to Peter Kafka of Recode, industry observers estimated The Ringer’s value at $ 100 million, which Simmons reportedly asked WarnerMedia to discuss last year’s sale.

Gimlet probably has a more diverse podcast catalog that could reach a wider audience. However, Spotify wants to improve its news and sports podcast content. The Ringer has set up programs for NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, golf, fantasy football and sports betting as well as numerous pop culture shows, including Simmon’s own podcast. Whatever the daily sports content that Spotify wants to produce, such as reviews and team-specific shows, can be built on this basis.

Has The Ringer benefited from Spotify’s ambition to give the sports podcasts a big boost? Was this an instance of Spotify that made Simmons an offer that was too impressive to refuse? By raising the bar so high, Simmons might say that he didn’t really want to sell his company. Then Spotify called his bluff and paid for the network, which fills many of his podcasting gaps.

Sales The Ringer asked how long Simmons would stay with the company and how the (recently unionized) employees could be affected. According to Bloomberg’s source for the sale, the Spotify deal requires Simmons to stay with The Ringer, although no exact time period has been specified. In addition, the terms also ensure that the majority of the podcast and website personnel remain operational after the deal is closed.

