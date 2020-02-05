advertisement

What has been rumored and reported in the past three weeks is now official: Spotify buys The Ringer.

The sales price was not part of the initial notification. A dominant question when buying The Ringer was how much Bill Simmons was looking for for his media company. Front Office Sports reported that Simmons was looking for $ 200 million to buy. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Buying The Ringer’s popular and ever growing podcast network is definitely a good idea for Spotify. The streaming music provider has focused on podcasts in recent months, with a focus on sports programs. While Spotify intends to create its own sports podcasts, including daily shows such as a retrospective program, adding The Ringer content to its catalog brings established programs such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, Against All Odds, The J.J. Redick Podcast and The Ringer NBA Show.

advertisement

The Ringer network also includes several popular pop culture podcasts such as Binge Mode, The Watch, The Big Picture and The Rewatchables. House of Carbs and The Dave Chang Show deal with food culture and economy, and Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air often deals with politics.

“What we really did with The Ringer is that we bought the next ESPN. We believe this will be an extremely valuable asset when we look at the evolution of the sport over the next decade.” – Spotify CEO @eldsjal at today’s $ SPOT call https://t.co/lLTMSqQlrN

– Kerry Flynn (@kerrymflynn) February 5, 2020

Previously, the two companies produced together with The Ringer the exclusive Spotify podcast The Hottest Take, which covered a wide range of topics in culture and sport. The success of this short-form program appears to have been a forerunner in expanding the partnership between Spotify and The Ringer.

How this affects the partnership between the wrestler and the competitor podcast service Luminary is not yet known. The Ringer produced the exclusive documentary podcast series Sonic Boom for the platform. However, it’s hard to imagine Spotify signing off on its latest acquisition and creating content for another podcast provider.

Spotify will add The Ringer’s entire business, including the website, as part of this acquisition. Peter Kafka from Recode reports that Simmons and the almost 90 employees of his company will remain in the company. Most of these people work on The Ringer’s website. Whether the website and its written content would continue to exist was an important question after reports of the sale were circulated. Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, told Kafka that he sees the website’s written content and video content as important to the overall package.

Wrestlers ’employees formed a union last summer and were concerned about how a potential sale to Spotify would affect members’ employment. The union leadership announced that Simmons, who was classified as anti-union, had not informed employees what a sale would mean.

This is our public response to reports that Spotify is talking about buying The Ringer: pic.twitter.com/fLnGtBK8aJ

– Ringer Union (@RingerUnion) January 21, 2020

Ek called the wrestler “the new ESPN” and also said that he believes Simmons will stay with the company rather than cash out and maybe move to another outlet.

“I wouldn’t have made the deal if I didn’t think Bill was there for the right reasons,” said Ek to Recode, “and didn’t want to build much bigger.”

advertisement