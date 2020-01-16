advertisement

Stop what you’re doing because Spotify is completely changing the music game.

Why? The streaming platform has just launched a new feature that promises to create the perfect playlist for your pet to listen in on.

Because, let’s face it, whoever says that he’s not dancing around like an idiot listening to his favorite music with his furry friend is lying.

These dance days are becoming more common with Spotify’s new playlist generator, Spotify for Pets. It algorithmically generates a playlist based on the type of animal you have.

It also takes into account your pet’s posture – “shy” or “friendly”, “apathetic” or “curious”, “relaxed” or “energetic” – to ensure that the music really matches their personality traits.

You can then add your pet’s name and photo to the playlist. Spotify puts together a number of suitable songs for this pet. The streaming platform also syncs the playlist with your account to make sure there’s something for everyone.

Spotify announced the feature on Wednesday, January 15, and found that 71% of pet owners they surveyed are already playing music for their pets.

According to their online survey of 5,000 music streaming pet lovers in the U.S., UK, Australia, Italy and Spain, eight out of ten believe that their pets like music – which could be an indicator of how successful this new Spotify project is , Think: very.

Not only that, but their research has shown that 69% of pet owners sing to their pets while 57% dance with them (guilty). Almost one in five pet owners has named their pet after a music artist or group, with Bob Marley, Elvis, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, and Ozzy Osbourne being the favorites.

All you have to do to get started is Spotify’s pet playlists website, where you can choose between five pet options: dog, cat, bird, hamster and iguana.

After choosing your pet, all you have to do is tell the streaming service a little bit about your pet to help them choose the playlist mood before adding a photo and comment. Spotify does the rest for you.

If you follow all the steps, the playlist should now be complete. That means all you have to do is grab your pet, create the playlist and dance the night away.

