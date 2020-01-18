advertisement

It looks like Spotify’s acquisitions of podcasting-focused companies (including Gimlet Media for $ 230 million in February 2019, Anchor for another $ 114 million this month, and Parcast for $ 56 million next month) will soon be with Bill Simmons in could penetrate the sports area. founded The Ringer. Anne Marie Steele and Benjamin Mullin of the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Spotify was in “early talks” to buy The Ringer (homepage on January 17, 2020, see above). Although the WSJ sources have indicated that the talks are too early and may not lead to a conclusion, it is certainly important that Spotify is considering such an acquisition. And the wrestler’s podcasting content (which is probably the most important thing for Spotify) is considered the key to its value, as explained in this article:

Although the Ringer website doesn’t attract as many visitors as some of the biggest competitors like ESPN and Bleacher Report, the podcast network generates significant revenue. The Wall Street Journal reported that the wrestler’s podcast revenue was more than $ 15 million in 2018 and the company is profitable.

The WSJ report cited there (as of January 2019) contains some intriguing details about this revenue, with The Ringer currently charging between $ 25 and $ 50 for every 1,000 people who heard an ad on their podcasts, and the website an average of over 35 million podcast downloads per month in the fourth quarter of 2018. And interestingly, this piece also showed Simmons, who said that he was not looking for any outside investment at that time. This seems to have changed with the talks about an acquisition.

Importing The Ringer can be useful for Spotify. This undoubtedly fits their strategy of acquiring podcasting companies and their emphasis on podcasts. Those of us who don’t have Spotify Premium have heard a lot of Spotify ads for podcasts they own recently, e.g. B. “Reply to All” (part of the Gimlet acquisition). And The Ringer did very well in the area of ​​sports and pop culture podcasts, from Simmons podcast to Ryen Russillos (involving someone from ESPN full-time is not insignificant) and pop culture things like binge fashion and their Game of Thrones Cover.

Obviously, all of this is still very preliminary, as it is an “early conversation”. However, an interesting question during these conversations could be what happens to the Ringer website (and especially the written content, which is not just there to promote podcasts). Yes, attendance may not be as high as ESPN and Bleacher Report (note that these are two independent giant companies that are part of even larger Disney and AT&T companies), but The Ringer does many talented writers and has produced some very good plays. However, if they are owned by an audio-focused company, it is easy to see that the written page is suppressed.

It is also noteworthy that this WSJ report led to some tweets from Peter Kafka of Recode, both adding that he had heard about Ringer / Spotify conversations (he could not confirm them, but another reporter who heard this too , contributes to the credibility of the WSJ piece) and that he had heard of some previous Ringer acquisition talks with Turner / AT & T:

Heard last fall so may have stepped around for a while. The vast majority of wrestler revenue comes from podcasts, so logical buyers are a small group.

– Peter Kafka (@pkafka) January 17, 2020

I don’t remember the suggested rating, but I believe less than the 230mm gimlet that I sold for.

– Peter Kafka (@pkafka) January 17, 2020

In any case, this is all pretty early and there is certainly no certainty that the wrestler will be sold to Spotify. Maybe they are sold, maybe they are sold to someone else, or maybe they are not sold at all. However, it is remarkable to hear about these discussions, and they could become a big deal for both The Ringer and Spotify.

