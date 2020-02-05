advertisement

Spotify announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a final agreement to acquire Bill Simmons’ 3-year sports and pop culture site The Ringer.

The details of the transaction, which is expected to close this quarter, have not been released.

Spotify, the leading subscription service for audio streams, hopes to expand its content offering with The Ringer’s range of 30 sports and pop culture podcasts, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchables, and The Ryen Russilio Podcast “. “

“We look forward to bringing Spotify’s full power behind The Ringer as they advance our global sports strategy,” said Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content officer, in a statement. “We wanted a first-class editorial team to expand our sports and entertainment offering. Bill Simmons is one of the brightest minds in the game and has successfully spawned innovations across media and platforms as an author and creator. Ringer’s proven track record in creating distinctive cultural content and discovering and developing high-level talent will make Spotify an outstanding asset. “

Simmons, a former ESPN star who launched the Grantland website before starting his own business with The Ringer in 2016, said: “Spotify has a unique ability to improve both content and creative talent across different genres. We have built a first-class digital multimedia company for sports and pop culture in recent years and believe that Spotify can take us to another level. We couldn’t be more excited to unlock Spotify’s scaling and discovery power, introduce The Ringer to a new global audience, and build the world’s leading sports audio network. “

Also on Wednesday, Spotify reported that fourth quarter sales increased 24% to $ 2.04 billion (EUR 1.855 billion). The streamer reported that it had 271 million active users worldwide by the end of 2019, an increase of 31% and 124 million monthly premium subscribers.

An estimated 144 million people in the United States have listened to a podcast at some point. This figure, provided by Edison Research's latest Infinite Dial study, is 20 million higher than in 2018.

TheWrap has compiled a list of stars who have been podcasting since early 2018 to connect you with the latest conversations about your favorite personalities.

