advertisement

P. V. Sindhu was named Sportstar of the Year and Kapil Dev was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday. Sindhu, who won a historic badminton World Cup gold in 2019, was also named Sportswoman of the Year (Racquet Sports) in front of some of the best Indian sports stars.

“When she played in the World Cup finals, the streets in India were empty. It was wonderful to see,” said Vijay Amritraj, who hosted part of the ceremony. Sindhu, who is traveling for the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta, was represented at the event by her trainer P. Gopichand.

“It was a great performance by her at the World Championships. This award will keep her motivated for an Olympic year,” he said.

advertisement

READ ALSO | ACES AWARDS – HOW IT HAPPENS

Kapil, who led India to the World Cup victory in 1983, expressed his happiness through a heartfelt video message. “You feel happy when people recognize your talent,” he said. “Every cricket player in our generation appreciated The Hindu’s coverage. I also have a lot of Sportstar magazines (at home). My wife kept cuts. When you see these pictures, it puts a smile on your face. My message. ” People in every area of ​​today’s life have to be passionate about whatever they do. There are no plans A and B. Plan B never works. Just work hard for plan A. ”

Kapil’s award was received on his behalf by his first Indian captain, Bishan Singh Bedi.

Rohit Sharma was voted Sportsman of the Year (cricket) for a very successful year when he finished the first run at the World Cup and at the same time made a rapid start as a test opener.

In pictures: Sportstar ACES Awards 2020

“Sportstar magazine was a big part of my childhood. I remember participating in the Sportstar Trophy and collecting Sportstar posters during my U-19 days. It was so much fun. This award means a lot. Me promise to try harder. ” “Rohit said in an audio message that was auditioned to the assembly.

Yuvraj Singh, who received the award on behalf of Rohit, spoke of his appetite for runs. “It was a phenomenal year for Rohit. I remember when he joined the team he was a middle-range batsman. He still won a lot of games for India, scored 70s and 80s. Since opening, these have been in the 70s and 80s won. ” It became hundreds and two hundred. This year (as an opener) he started to assert himself very well in test cricket, which was impressive. Hopefully he can break some test cricket records like he does in one day cricket, “he said.

Smriti Mandhana was named Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket) and was recognized by Cricket Australia Director and former Australian cricketer Mel Jones. “The past year has been fantastic for us in the ODIs and T20s,” she said. “This year is exciting with the upcoming T20 World Championship.”

READ ALSO |

Pankaj Advani wins the Sportstar Aces 2020 Special Jury Award

The jury, which presided over two prizes, was led by Sunil Gavaskar and also included N. Ram, chair of the Hindu group, Viswanathan Anand, Aparna Popat, Anjali Bhagwat and M.M. Somaya.

The Chairman’s Choice Award went to Australian batsman Steve Smith for his remarkable performance in the ashes and was accepted on his behalf by Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings. “We are not chauvinistic; we recognize great success wherever it is achieved,” said Ram. “We honor him for his eyelashes and his qualitative achievements in skill, courage and character, which he has achieved over the course of a part of the year in addition to his famous – some would say obsessive – work ethic.

“Smith came back from the cold from a life-changing and catastrophic setback at the time. When he came back, he showed character by dominating the ashes in England last year.”

N. Murali, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar and K.C. Vijayakumar, sports editor, The Hindu, also spoke at the meeting.

The Indian test team was named Team of the Year, while Gopichand and R.B. Ramesh received the coach of the year award.

advertisement