LIVE coverage of the Sportstar ACES Awards 2020 from the Trident Hotel in Mumbai.

About the awards

The second edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards takes place on Monday at the Trident Hotel and honors and rewards not only the athletes, but also the silent forces who work tirelessly – often behind the scenes – to produce masters.

The awards are an attempt to highlight the indescribable stories of struggle, commitment, and selfless work behind the rise of an athlete, regardless of the popularity of the sport. They will also try to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange, since all players in Indian sport are united under one roof.

The aces are awarded in 23 categories. The mood of the readers was assessed on the basis of voting in 10 categories – athletes of the year for cricket, racket sports, athletics, other team sports and other individual sports.

