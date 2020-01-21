advertisement

Sports band saves the day in case of mini travel emergencies.

Every time I travel to nearby or distant destinations, a small object is stowed in my suitcase.

It’s not an expensive device bought in a fancy travel accessories store, but a $ 10 roll of sports tape that I bought from my local pharmacy.

advertisement

Anyone who plays tennis, soccer, netball or basketball is familiar with the skin-colored tissues of athletes, which are used to support suspicious joints during a game.

But since I’ve been on a regular business trip, I now have a roll of duct tape in my luggage to save the day in any number of travel emergencies.

THIS 7C ITEM SOLVES THE BIGGEST PACKAGING PROBLEM

The 15 best pieces of luggage ever

Sports band is sold in the pharmacy for around $ 10 per roll.

The most common application is to stick feet to prevent blistering. When I have a big day on my schedule, I attach a strip to the back of each heel to prevent shoes that are rubbed with sports straps from sticking in place longer than a stubborn patch.

Sandals fastened with sports straps when the soles on a Whitsundays Island were released from the straps and reinforced hiking shoes when the shoelaces snapped in the back blocks of Borneo.

It provided extra protection when a carry-on bag had to land in the hold during a short flight between African lodges, reinforced a suitcase when I wasn’t sure if a damaged zipper would stay strong on my way home from Singapore, and prevented a wound from disintegrating when a corner of my hotel in Hoi An collided with the floor.

It attaches hotel curtains to create the darkness necessary for a daytime nap, keeps a bulky electrical power supply in place when flat sockets cause it to fall to the floor, and secures containers to prevent that the toiletry bag is flooded with shampoo and conditioner.

I’m sure none of these uses were foreseen at the time this magical bond was made, but the sports band saved me so many times that I never consider leaving the house without it.

THE 50C ITEM OF ANY FREQUENCY PACK

I tried the 3: 1 suitcase rule and changed everything

BEST WAYS TO USE A ZIPLOC BAG WHILE TRAVELING

advertisement