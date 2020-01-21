advertisement

Sports scandal “exactly what we expect from politicians”

Sky Kennedy’s Chris Kenny says the “Sport Rorts scandal” surrounding Secretary of Agriculture Bridget McKenzie is “exactly what we expect from politicians.”

Senator McKenzie declined to resign after it became known that she was using a $ 100 million scholarship program to fund sports groups and clubs ahead of the May election.

Mr. Kenny said the scandal “confirmed” one of his “rules of politics” because “anything that politicians do that looks partisan becomes largely ineffective.”

According to Kenny, “McKenzie is to blame for little more than usual politics and should survive, although Labor will rightly test and test this when Parliament is re-opened.”

“A federal government trying to fix the budget shouldn’t be included in this type of funding, especially at the voter level,” he said.

Picture: News Corp Australia

