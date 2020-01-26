advertisement

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant hits Hollywood and his fellow athletes hard. Here are just a few reactions:

RIP Kobe Bryant. I can’t believe I just typed those words. Simply impossible to understand. In his second career, he became as great a force as on the pitch. God bless his wife and children.

– Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) on January 26, 2020

Like everyone else, I am stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

God bless Kobe and his family. pic.twitter.com/wnd8aTaoXX

– O.J. Simpson (@ TheRealOJ32) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a unique athlete and thirsty. He had his own marketing company, won an Oscar and had a million ideas. He liked it best when we talked about something other than basketball. #REST IN PEACE

– Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) January 26, 2020

If I ever needed a reminder that death is not discrimination. What an incredible event. As a lifelong Lakers fan, I’m so grateful for the memories. My heart beats for his wife and children. Rest in peace, Kobe. It hurts. pic.twitter.com/NIBvSRqLnW

– Travon Free (@Travon) January 26, 2020

Prayers and blessings to the @kobebryant family. What a devastating time. A good friend, mentor for everyone, positive role model and teacher of the game. Words cannot express my feeling for him as a person, father and player. It hurts. RIP Black Mamba pic.twitter.com/qDCB5BObv7

– Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a superhero in this place and I’m sure he was one for his family. Send them love and prayers. It is heartbreaking.

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

Stunned and shocked, doesn’t feel real. RIP Kobe Bryant ???????????????????????

– Rod Strickland (@rod_strickland) January 26, 2020

