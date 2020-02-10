advertisement

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday in front of parliament that athletes will receive a lifelong pension under the “pension for meritorious athletes”.

He informed Rajya Sabha that 627 athletes are currently receiving monthly pensions under the system.

Indian athletes who win medals at international sports or Paralympic events are entitled to a lifelong pension upon retirement or after reaching the age of 30, whichever is later.

In a written answer to a question, Rijiju said that monthly pensions between 12,000 and 20,000 rupees are paid under the system to medalists at international sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, World Cups and World Cup.

The minister informed the House of Lords that the government would help former athletes with problems.

