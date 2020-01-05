advertisement

Step into the Rod Laver Arena and let yourself be overwhelmed by sheer proportions. Credit: Scott Barbour / Getty Images

I once read that Richie Benaud rarely experienced winter. He enjoyed the British summer with comments on his beloved cricket and when the clouds of early September appeared, he jumped up and flew back to Australia.

As an Englishman in Sydney, it was a lifestyle that resonated. However, my love of sport goes beyond cricket.

I was lucky enough to see a great sport around the world and have always loved combining it with travel, food and culture. I was lucky enough to celebrate winning the French World Cup semi-final on home soil in 1998 and then celebrating with the French on the Champs-Elysées and in numerous bars. I flew back from Sydney to see my hometown Portsmouth win the FA Cup final at Wembley a little over a decade ago. I saw cricket at the SCG and an AFL final at the MCG.

But the thing is with sports, there is always more you want to see. And if I had unlimited resources, I would do just that. A big title fight in Vegas; the Monaco Grand Prix; Strawberries and cream in London SW19; and a walk on the lush fairways of the Masters in Augusta. Everything combined with nice hotels, good restaurants and a little shopping.

And on a wet January weekend everything would start out bleakly like in Scunthorpe in England …

SPORTS IN JANUARY

The FA Cup 3rd round takes place on the first weekend in January. It is always called the “most romantic” cup round when the eleven have a chance against the big boys in the Premier League. Manchester United and Liverpool are often attracted by a smaller club like Rochdale or Shrewsbury with a dilapidated stadium. and on a swampy place in icy winter conditions there are sometimes strange disturbances. Anyway, I would be there to watch a game with the smell of cigarettes and fried onions in the air. And a ticket in my pocket back to the Rod Laver Arena, for two weeks of scorching heat and a late tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Soak up the energy of the third round of the FA Cup. Image: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

SPORT IN FEBRUARY

After seeing Novak, Roger, or Raffa win a five-seater, I got on a plane and tried to reach the Super Bowl final. The time difference would help me get there on time, and it takes so long anyway that I get there at half time and still have hours to watch.

The next stop would be the return to the British Isles for the 6 nations – tough rugby rivalries in the northern hemisphere that took place in Paris, Dublin and Cardiff. History and tradition and barber jackets galore.

Fireworks display during the Super Bowl LIII 2019 halftime in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Logan Riely / Getty Images

SPORTS IN MARCH

Back to the Melbourne Grand Prix with its glamor and excitement and a decent coffee in the alley.

Then I hope for a title fight in Vegas on the way to Augusta. I would love a week in the sun with the trash-speaking pantomime of cradles and boxes. A heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury or a grainy Mexican like Alvarez would be great to see the ring.

SPORTS IN APRIL

Then I would fly from west coast to east coast – maybe fit a small road trip if the timing is right – to Augusta, Georgia for the Masters.

I’ve always wanted to see the most iconic of all golf majors. If Tiger were on the way to the green jacket, it would be even better.

Then back to Europe for the semi-finals of the Champions League – hopefully in Madrid, Munich or Milan.

Tiger Woods celebrates 2019 at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Image: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

SPORTS IN MAY

In fact, most of the summer would be spent in Europe. If it were English ash, it would be great. But I would start the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona and the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks later.

Hopefully the Champions League final fits my plans – in 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey, where Liverpool won the title in 2005.

The next stop in Paris is the French Open Tennis, also great architecture and lots of great meals.

Soak up the heat and ambience of the French Open. Image: Julian Finney / Getty Images

SPORT IN JUNE

I would stick to the Tour de France – just follow the tour of France for three weeks. Enough said.

SPORTS IN JULY

July will be complicated in 2020. I would have to choose between the Tokyo Olympics and the Euro 2020 in London. Decisions decisions …

I would be in the UK every “normal” July because the British Open Golf, British Grand Prix and Wimbledon always coincide with the sun and sports in a wonderful weekend.

SPORT IN AUGUST

New York for the US Open Tennis. Not my favorite sporting event, but definitely my favorite city.

England celebrate their win at the 3rd Specsavers Ashes test match between England and Australia in 2019. Image: Gareth Copley / Getty Images

SPORT IN SEPTEMBER

This year I was in Japan for the Rugby World Cup. Next year I might go to the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

In the worst case, I do the Monza Grand Prix in Italy (and enjoy a week in Milan) and then the Singapore Grand Prix with a few purchases on Orchard Road and some decent noodles.

SPORT IN OCTOBER

At the end of September / beginning of October I watched the NRL and AFL finals in Sydney and Melbourne and then made my way to the USA for the Baseball World Series.

A home run in Houston, Texas. Picture: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

SPORT IN NOVEMBER

I’m not a big fan of horse racing, so I would miss the Melbourne Cup. I would rather drive from the south of the USA to the Grand Prix of Mexico City and then to the Grand Prix from Brazil to Sao Paulo.

SPORT IN DECEMBER

Then finally back to Australia for a summer full of test cricket and one day. Enjoy the end of Sydney-Hobart and watch the start.

And maybe just take a short weekend flight to the UK to watch a Premier League game and see my friends for Christmas.

