Sporting CP head coach Silas declined to deny whether there is an agreement for Bruno Fernandes to leave the Portuguese club amid ties to Manchester United.

Sports captain Fernandes is reportedly on the verge of moving to United after the two clubs are said to have had talks on Friday.

Fernandes was connected to United, Premier League rival Tottenham and La Liga giant Real Madrid earlier in the season, but a transfer did not materialize when the Portuguese international finally signed a new contract in November.

After two goals in Sporting’s 3-1 win in the Primeira Liga against Vitoria Setubal on Saturday, Silas was asked whether Fernandes had already reached an agreement and whether he would be available for the derby against Benfica.

“I can’t guarantee any of these things because I don’t know,” Silas told reporters after the game.

“I’m already thinking about playing with Benfica and thinking about using it [Bruno Fernandes].”

Fernandes scored eight goals and seven assists in the league this season, while scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

