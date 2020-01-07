advertisement

Justin Brownlee took over much of the offensive for Barangay Ginebra – and some later in the game. In the end, Japeth Aguilar delivered the piece that mattered.

Brownlee had four free throws in the last 33 seconds, and Kings’ defense continued in overtime. Meralco celebrated a 91-87 success at the Colosseum on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals at Smart Araneta.

In front of almost 11,000 fans, the Kings were forced to play in time with the Bolts, fell by 10 in the third quarter and somehow managed to win the start of the series. For a team with many goal scorers, Ginebra won this game on the defensive, with Aguilar making the final decision for a 1-0 lead in the final.

Aguilar shaded a ride by Meralco importer Allen Durham and launched the pill-saving block with 11.3 seconds remaining to maintain a lead of 89-87 Ginebra. Forced to foul, the Brownlee bolts on the strip and the Ginebra reinforcement sunk the cementing giveaways, which put the result beyond the reverse.

“I honestly believe that it will be the way it will be in every game – crush it until the end,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “Meralco is so disciplined that it’s so difficult to get her off the pace.”

“It really only came down to every possession. You blow possession, you blow the game, ”he added.

Meralco seemed to dictate the pace for most of the game. The Bolts started strong at the gates and delivered the more meaningful strokes in the first three quarters even after an undecided first quarter.

But Meralco was also the team that blew up important possessions and wasted several chances to get a point advantage in a you-or-me fight.

And after Durham led the Bolts 1:22 to 87:86 in the final, Chris Newsome flipped the ball after an injury while traveling, which eventually resulted in two free throws from Brownlee, and 33 seconds before the end.

The Bolts had a chance to regain the lead, but novice Bong Quinto threw a three-point attempt and Meralco had to send Stanley Pringle to the strip to stop the clock.

The separation from Pringle gave the kings 23 seconds to attack. But Aguilar got stuck on Durham’s shoulder during a ride and then suppressed the last attempt at Meralco import.

“We felt that he would take the helm,” said the high-flying aguilar. “I was just trying to focus on him and luckily I got the block.”

