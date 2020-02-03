advertisement

San Beda took fourth solo place after conquering Emilio Aguinaldo College on Monday at the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Skipper Cesca Racraquin ended the race with 22 points, including three service aces, nine excavations and seven receptions, to lead the Lady Red Spikers to their fourth win in six games.

“I’m glad we got over our slump,” said Racraquin in Filipino after San Beda stopped a two-game slide to return to the Final Four competition.

Nieza Viray added 13 points, including the match clinch kill that ended the extended third frame, while Kim Manzano had two blocks to finish with seven points for the Lady Red Spikers.

San Beda won half a game ahead of Letran (3-2) in the race for the last semi-berth. The Mendiola-based squad also remained within reach of Perpetual Help and defending champion Arellano University, who were in second place 5-1.

“We have to work really hard in our remaining games,” said San Beda’s coach Mesio Gavino.

Cathrine Almazan had 10 points and 12 digs for the Lady Generals, who remained without a win after six games.

San Beda placed third in some of his reserves, which allowed EAC to take the lead.

And when the reserves couldn’t do the job, Gavino decided to bring the starters back into the match to finish the job.

In the meantime, Jose Rizal survived a late attack from Mapua in the third set to score a 25:18, 25:18, 31:29 win and remain at mid-term.

The Lady Bombers got 17 points from Dolly Verzosa and improved to 3-4.

