Rescued “Very Lucky Man” from the flooded English promenade

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers rescued a man trapped in New Brighton, England by the high sea and storm Ciara floods on Tuesday February 11th. “A man at Fort Perch Rock had trouble railing due to the tide and strong wind,” said the RNLI in a press release. The police tried to approach the man by car, but could not do so due to the high water level, as the video by Adam Potter shows. Instead, RNLI volunteers waded to the man and brought him to safety. The man was reportedly “checked” as a precaution. Potter wrote on Facebook: “He is a very happy man.” According to the RNLI website, the charity volunteers offer “a 24-hour search and rescue service across the UK and Great Britain to the coasts of the Republic of Ireland” and have saved over 142,700 lives since the group was founded in 1824. Photo credit: Adam Potter about storyful