Traveling to Dundee or Edinburgh Airport is easier than ever, thanks to Xplore Dundee.

The bus company goes above and beyond to offer customers a service that suits them, including on-board card payments and capital airport connections for vacationers and travelers.

The Edinburgh Airport Xpress operates every 90 minutes, seven days a week, using luxury coaches to provide comfortable seating and plenty of luggage space.

Executive Director Christine McGlasson said, “We are pleased with the response to this new route so far – reservations have arrived quickly and quickly since we announced it.

“We think it will be a real boost for Dundee, helping locals get to and from their holiday destinations or business meetings, while providing visitors to Scotland with easy access to our big city.”

And if you don’t have the right change, don’t worry, all Xplore Dundee buses are equipped for contactless card payments.

The new contactless payment option is entirely due to a high-tech upgrade by Xplore Dundee, in which a faster, more secure advanced Ticketer system was installed on all buses.

The bus company has activated the contactless facility, so city customers can pay for their tickets quickly and easily using a bank or credit card.

Anyone who can’t afford contactless payment can rest assured that cash, smart tickets, NEC, and concession cards will always be accepted on all Xplore Dundee buses. There is also the mTicket application which offers the best value for money on daily, weekly and student passes.

Timetables, fares and more information available on the Xplore Dundee website, and information on Airport Xpress on the Xplore More website. Requests can also be made by visiting the Travel Center on Commercial Street, or by calling 01382 340006.

