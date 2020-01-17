advertisement

In 10 years, there will hardly be more petrol or diesel cars on the roads of Dundee, such is the hope of the head of the municipal council John Alexander, which contributes to reduce the number of users of vehicles having an impact negative for the environment.

Emission-free electric vehicles (EVs) are something the advisor is passionate about, not only in his role as chair of the board, but as the driver of the EV himself.

In August 2018, he and his wife traded their two gasoline cars for an electrically-powered Nissan Leaf, a decision that continues to benefit the family. Used primarily for nursery races and driving to and from board meetings, Cllr Alexander says his electric vehicle is “the best car” he has ever driven.

This is partly due to the fact that Dundee’s infrastructure is the best in the UK and that it is cutting edge in its mission to decarbonize transport. In fact, in the city, you’re never more than 0.45 km from your nearest charge point, so it’s no wonder Dundee was named by the World Electric Vehicle Association as “the city the most visionary in Europe in terms of EV policy ”.

The Green Market work center

Cllr Alexander said: “I think politicians should practice what they preach. I can’t say electric vehicles are great, if I’m not ready to drive one myself, as well as the environmental considerations and the price I paid for two gasoline cars, made sense to me, with the added benefit of being able to charge it across town. “

Concerns about purchasing electric vehicles focus on the fairly costly expenses and the frequency of requiring a charging point. However, the head of the council – who gets 80 miles on a full charge in his used Nissan Leaf – says he is happy to have made the change and now advises other Dundonians to do the same.

He explained: “I paid £ 700 a year for parking alone, in addition to the road tax and petrol!

“An electric car is more expensive to buy, but if you consider the other benefits, it’s worth taking the plunge. I love it, and I don’t think I would go back there now.

“I would advise people to do your research and list the pros and cons, as you would with any large purchase.

For me, it was obvious to get rid of two gasoline-powered cars pumping carbon dioxide, for an electric car that didn’t work.

“In addition, you have no road tax to pay, there is free parking in multi-storey car parks and less can go wrong with an electric car because there are fewer moving parts.

“One of the biggest concerns is” what if you run out of charge? “But in Dundee, we have the most charging points per capita, so you’re never too far from your nearest electrical charging point, about 0.45 km on average.”

It was in 2011 that Dundee City Council first introduced 100% electric power into its own fleet of vehicles. It all started with a few chargers and a handful of electric cars, but now, when it comes to electric driving, Dundee is a step ahead of most British cities.

Today, city council now has one of the highest percentages of electric vehicles of any local authority in the country. These municipal vehicles (illustrated above) have traveled more than 1.1 million kilometers in pure electric mode, saving more than 220,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. And by April 2021, the council will have doubled the number of electric vehicles in its fleet.

The head of the council added: “On December 9, we accepted a tender for the purchase of two electric dump trucks.

“It all started as smaller vans, then cars, but now we’re starting to buy dump trucks, big sweepers and minibuses that are 100% electric.

“It’s incredible – one of the big advantages of Dundee is its small size – it’s six miles in diameter. So if you make 10 trips on either side of the city, it’s only 60 miles. “

The city council has not only invested in its fleet (at a cost of around £ 5 million); it has also considerably developed its infrastructure and policies.

With the aim of encouraging the adoption of electric motor vehicles, the council has already introduced free recharging for members of the public (and for businesses and taxi drivers until recently). It was also the first local authority to have a purely electric taxi station and is also home to the largest fleet of taxis in the United Kingdom.

Council chief John Alexander at a charging point

In addition, other incentives for drivers of electric vehicles include free parking on multiple floors, and soon charging points will be installed in all new developments. And, there is also good news for apartment owners, as pop-up sidewalk charging stations will be installed to meet the 52% of Dundee residents who live in apartments or buildings, as part of from the Clean Streets project, funded by The Office. for low emission vehicles (OLEV).

Cllr Alexander said: “This Clean Streets project is the first of its kind and has already started with the aim of making it even better for people who live in apartments or buildings.

“We are looking at the logistical challenges and we will have to identify the streets, then we will seek to install them in late 2020 / early 2021.

“We are trying to identify where some of the barriers might be for some people and remove them.

Dundee is probably one of the best cities to conduct projects like this, and prove that they work, and that is what we will try to do in the next year. “

It is hoped that over the next 10 years there will be virtually no cars, buses or petrol or diesel taxis on the roads of Dundee, which Cllr Alexander considers highly possible if the progress already made by the city are continuing at the same speed.

What does the future of EV infrastructure in Dundee really look like?

Cllr Alexander hopes to continue to progress and added: “The British and Scottish governments have declared that the end of the diesel engine is in our sights, and if we can help lead the way, we are happy to do so. . “

Frequently asked questions for new users:

I am planning a trip, where can I find chargers in the UK?

Scotland has more than 1,000 charging points for electric vehicles. You can find charge points on a range of websites, including Zap-Map, ChargePlace Scotland, Plug share and Open Charge map.

Where can I find a charger in Dundee?

There are more than 104 publicly accessible charging stations throughout the city, and another 40 are expected to be installed before summer 2020. Most will be found in charging stations and in the form of road chargers. For more details, visit the ChargePlace Scotland website or the Zap card.

How much does it cost to charge Dundee?

For EV users who live in Dundee, there is no charge. For commercial electric vehicle users, it is 15p per kW with connection costs of 38p. You will be charged by ChargePlace Scotland.

Where can I get information on car subsidies?

The Energy Saving Trust has extensive information on grants available for personal and professional use. They currently offer drivers in Scotland up to £ 35,000 to cover the cost of purchasing a new electric / rechargeable hybrid vehicle or up to £ 10,000 to cover the cost of purchasing a new electric motorcycle or scooter.

How to get a home charger?

EST and OLEV are offering grants up to £ 1,000 so people can install one. See the Energy Saving Trust website (under “Transportation and Electric Vehicles and Grants”) for more information.

How to join free parking?

Send vehicle details and a contact name to: Fleet@dundeecity.gov.uk Remember: free parking is only available for pure electric vehicles. Hybrids are not eligible.

What is the difference between a fast charger and a fast charger?

Fast charge points (50 kW) are the quickest way to charge a vehicle, typically recharging a vehicle to 80% in about 30 minutes. Slow charging points (7 kW) are suitable when vehicles are parked for several hours, for example during working hours or at night. Fast charge points (22 kW) are a happy medium and ideal when vehicles are parked for a few hours.

Where can I get more information on the Dundee Resident Discount Program?

If you are a Dundee resident and have an EV or plug-in hybrid, send an email to: Fleet@dundeecity.gov.uk for more details on the discount program.

How long does it take to charge a vehicle?

It depends on the car and the charger. For example, the Nissan Leaf 0-80% on a fast charger will take 40 minutes; fast 22Kw takes six hours 0-100%; and 7Kw takes six hours 0-100%.

How many miles can I travel on a single charge?

It depends on the vehicle and the driver. Many newer electric vehicles can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge. The BMWi3 reaches 175 miles on a single charge; the Nissan Leaf 40kw battery reaches 165 miles; and the Nissan 24kw battery reaches 110 miles. Likewise, if you drive quickly in a petrol car, you will use more fuel; it’s the same in an electric.

How much does it cost to buy and operate an electric vehicle?

Although the initial cost of an electric vehicle is often higher, electric vehicles can be cheaper to use because of the lower cost of electricity compared to gasoline or diesel. Maintenance is cheaper because the EV has fewer moving parts (no oil change required and the brake pads last longer).

How to access the chargers?

You need a “ChargePlace Scotland Access Card”. For more information, visit www.chargeplacescotland.org

What is ChargePlace Scotland?

ChargePlace Scotland is the national charging network for Scotland. It was created and developed by the Scottish government. All charge points are free to access once an account has been created, except for chargers with a tariff.

*Learn more about switching to an electric vehicle at www.drivedundeeelectric.co.uk

