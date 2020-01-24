advertisement

Are you trying Veganuary? Or are you definitely switching to a vegan lifestyle?

Well, you will be delighted to learn that eating vegan in Dundee is easier than ever.

With the growing popularity of vegan foods and pop-ups across the country, more and more Dundee restaurants are offering delicious and exciting vegan options.

So whether you’re engaging in veganism or just curious, give it a try – you might find your new favorite meat alternative in one of these great places in town.

Serendipities

Serendipities is a social enterprise in the form of a comfortable and original café, dedicated to the creation and inspiration of social change.

It is a people, community and environment driven business and she hopes that by leading by example she can inspire positive change within Dundee.

Coffee on Union Street serves delicious vegan products and hot drinks responsibly, while reducing and reusing as much as possible to reduce its negative impact on the environment.

It is also a safe training space for adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and autism, and a proud employer Living Wage.

Along with all of this, it offers regular community events. Its parent organization is Uppertunity, a social enterprise based in Dundee that works with adults with additional needs.

Uppertunity organizes workshops and groups that not only help give members a social outlet, but encourage them to acquire new life skills and gain independence.

Learn more about Serendipities online here.

Underdog

The idea that eating plants means swallowing a bunch of leaves is dead at Underdog, one of the newest businesses in the West Port.

You can enjoy as much junk food here as meat eaters with their menu of exclusive 100% plant-based dishes that is as far from a salad as you can imagine.

Soy hot dogs, hot peppers, hoisin coated mushrooms, “fush-fingers”, burgers, including the “cluck-off” which is a simulated chicken burger … you get all the guilty pleasures here.

They make half-price hot dogs every Wednesday with pub quizzes and live music on weekends.

You can rent the full place for reservations for receptions and parties, which is certainly a truly unique place.

Take a look at the Underdog daily special on Facebook.

Dundee Vegan Festival

The secret is out – Dundee Vegan Festival returns in April 2020! It will be the fourth event here in Dundee and it’s going to be huge, with more than two levels in Bonar Hall and more than 40 booths.

2019 was a huge year for veganism and animal rights; awareness is a record and more and more people understand the connection between the way we treat animals and our environment.

The festival is for vegans and curious vegans; the festival is committed to developing and supporting the vegan community of Dundee and the surrounding area.

The latest event saw more than 1,400 people walk through the door and they expect another packed house at Bonar Hall in 2020.

Get the latest updates from the Dundee Vegan Festival on Facebook.

Muchacho

For the month of January, Muchacho on Nethergate has removed one of its meat options and replaced it with vegan alternatives.

They’ve also adapted one of their non-vegan salsas, so they now have 57% toppings and 80% vegan salsas!

You’ll find options for grilled vegetable topping, sweat and spicy jackfruit, vegan chili, and vegan adobo chicken. Jackfruit and vegetables are soy-free and all are gluten-free.

In addition, they also made chipotle mayonnaise suitable for vegans and now stock vegan cheese and oat milk for coffee and hot chocolates! (No additional costs.)

As if that were not enough, they also have a burrito offer for January – all burritos are £ 5 (+ £ 1 extra for guacamole)!

They hope you pass by and enjoy, and as always, they appreciate any feedback to see if it will be a long-term idea.

Let Muchacho know your thoughts on Facebook.

Gallery 48

Galerie 48 offers a flexible and innovative social environment combining the best tapas, a handpicked selection of famous Spanish wines and a range of contemporary gins with revolutionary exhibitions by local and international creators.

The delicious tapas menu at Gallery 48 is fully prepared, which means that the majority can be adapted to all requirements.

Often when it comes to eating vegan it can be difficult to select what you want in restaurants.

The staff will guide you through your options, the beauty of tapas being that you can order multiple items so you don’t miss out if you’re torn between dishes – which often happens!

They have a superb vegan Malbec that pairs with almost everything on the menu. You will find gallery 48 on the west port.

Check out the Gallery 48 menu online here.

Taza

Taza (which translates to fresh!) Is a restaurant and a permanent buffet, with every effort to make its food the best available.

Throughout this month, Taza has placed special emphasis on vegan dishes, adding fresh and authentic buffet options. Many of these monthly dishes were created by chef Kantesh.

They used three different starters and three different networks every day, and the consumption was huge – so much so that they will now make sure there are lots of vegan options all year round!

Make sure to go down to Taza and let them know your favorites to keep them coming back throughout 2020.

Reserve a table online to try Taza’s new vegan dishes.

