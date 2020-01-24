advertisement

Local businesses are the lifeblood of many communities – they create jobs, inject money into the economy, and bring much-needed goods and services to the region.

The owners of these businesses put their hearts and souls into delivering the best to their customers, and customers, in turn, come back to find out more.

Although the news can often focus on closing businesses, in Dundee, new businesses appear every day, each bringing something different to the area.

Here are some of our favorites.

Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom

An adorable new teahouse has opened on Perth Road, so be sure to add it to your to-do list!

William Wallace, who worked as a pastry chef on the luxury liner Queen Elizabeth 2, owns the Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom.

The former restaurant manager, who also worked at the Gleneagles Hotel, opened the establishment in honor of his parents, Mary and Wullie Wallace.

There are loads of tasty treats on offer, including homemade cakes, paninis, baguettes and soups.

William, of Ardler, said, “This is an old-fashioned type of tearoom. We sell 18 different types of tea and 11 different types of coffee.

“We are happy to be open; it was a lot of hard work for everyone. Perth Road is a great little place. “

The Mary’s Kitchen tearoom will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Learn more about Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom on Facebook.

The restaurant of Mesopotamia

Many nations are known around the world for their cuisine – the French for exquisite pastry, the Italians for pasta and the Japanese for sushi.

And in Mesopotamia, they are also proud of their historic cuisine dating back 10,000 years to the Sumerians, Akkadians, Babylonians and Assyrians. They bring to each customer an authentic taste of the Middle East as well as flavors of the Mediterranean because they know that exquisite cuisine knows no borders.

They have an excellent pre-theater menu, which is two courses for just £ 12.

Mesopotamia is located on Tay Square, right next to the Dundee Rep Theater, which makes it perfect for dining before attending a show or for a romantic meal for Valentine’s Day.

Consult their menu online. Why don’t you spoil yourself and book today?

The brothy

The artisan bakery and Brothy coffee shop opened in December and offer some of the best handmade sourdough breads, delicious scones, fine pastries, healthy soups and made-to-order sandwiches in downtown Dundee .

At The Brothy, they never use artificial or mass-produced additives or preservatives in their recipes.

You can bring breads home with you or sit back and enjoy coffee from a local supplier, Sacred Grounds in Arbroath, while enjoying the fresh sandwiches and soup of the day.

Located at the bottom of Whitehall Street, it is ideal for sitting quietly after walking around the city center.

Follow The Brothy on Facebook for the latest news.

Métis tapas

Okay, the business isn’t exactly new, but the location is!

Mestizo has moved the venue from Whitehall Street to Perth Road (in what used to be the Underworld Café) and the owner Asam has big plans for the venue.

The food they serve is among the best in Dundee and you can learn the tricks of the trade in their Indian cooking classes, which sold out in January, so be sure to book early.

A traditional greeting awaits you, with their authentic culinary experience of Indian tapas.

Why not come in, try the freshly prepared seasonal menu and while waiting for their liquor license, you can bring your own wine. This is not to be missed, and online critics speak for themselves.

Click here to visit the Mestizo website.

Serendipities

Serendipities is a social enterprise in the form of a comfortable and original café, dedicated to the creation and inspiration of social change.

It is a people, community and environment driven business and she hopes that by leading by example she can inspire positive change within Dundee.

Coffee on Union Street serves delicious vegan products and hot drinks responsibly, while reducing and reusing as much as possible to reduce its negative impact on the environment.

It is also a safe training space for adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and autism, and a proud employer Living Wage.

Along with all of this, it offers regular community events. Its parent organization is Uppertunity, a Dundee-based social enterprise that works with adults with additional needs.

Uppertunity organizes workshops and groups that not only help give members a social outlet, but encourage them to acquire new life skills and gain independence.

Learn more about Serendipities online here.

