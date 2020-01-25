advertisement

Join Professor Abertay’s new Chancellor, Alice Brown, in a free engagement session on Wednesday February 5 to launch the University’s 2020-2025 strategic plan.

Defining an ambitious vision for the future of Abertay over the next five years, the public is invited to attend this relaxed and informal event, offering a chance to learn about the University’s main development priorities.

With a strong emphasis on providing “transformation opportunities” and contributing to social mobility, the values ​​that have shaped Abertay and its previous institutions since 1888 remain at the heart of this new plan, with a new priority on the digital strategy .

From noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Kydd Building Event Space, with free refreshments, this presentation will be introduced by Professor Brown and led by Principal Nigel Seaton and Court President Murray Shaw.

The day’s walking order includes:

12 noon: Arrival and refreshments

12:30 p.m .: Presentations and Q&A

1:30 p.m .: End of the event

Professor Seaton said: “Compared to our last strategic plan, covering the years 2015-2020, there are points of continuity and change.

“We remain focused on our students, and strongly rooted in Dundee and the wider Tayside region. We remain committed to teaching a wide range of subjects and using our research and specialized expertise to support the development of industry and commerce.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished as a university and we move forward with confidence towards the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Register here to attend and learn more about Abertay University’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan.

