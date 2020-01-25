advertisement

Sometimes children need a helping hand to learn math or English. And the Kip McGrath education centers in Dundee, Angus and Fife are ready to help.

Founder Kip McGrath understood that every child learns differently and developed a methodology to help children catch up in key areas of English and math.

Today, more than 40 years later, Kip McGrath Education Centers continue to train elementary and secondary students from around the world to help them reach their full potential.

Developed for elementary and high school students

The system is based on children’s performance in the free assessment tasks, which means that they are placed at the right level in the program to acquire all the necessary skills in one or the other of the subjects.

Each concept is taught systematically, and the student works through each area until he has caught up to his annual level. This approach is thorough, structured and successful.

All children receive a FREE initial assessment to determine what grade level they are currently working in and to identify gaps in learning.

An individual learning program is then created to target exactly what your child needs help. The program is carefully designed so that your child progresses at his own pace. Your child begins the Kip McGrath program at the level appropriate to their current skills and knowledge.

Math course

The Kip McGrath math program covers all of the curriculum subjects that students are expected to learn in school.

The program is designed to teach children basic math concepts that will help them understand and learn new concepts so that they can catch up at school.

The program also contains plug-ins when students are ready for more difficult work and more complex and advanced activities for senior students who wish to improve their skills.

In addition, specialized secondary mathematics teachers help prepare students for their national 5 and higher math exams by addressing the specific areas of the curriculum that each student needs.

Depending on what needs to be taught, your child’s personalized learning program may consist of a combination of the following:

Math core

Math problems

Algebra

fractions

decimal

percentages

Timetables

English lesson

The Kip McGrath English Program is for students who are virtual non-readers and those who have minor difficulties with their learning development.

The curriculum covers all aspects of English that students are expected to learn throughout their school years (where English is the first language).

There is an Early Reading Program, an English Program and a National Exam Level 5 and above program in English.

So wherever your child is on their way to education, from elementary to the higher English exam, the team can help.

Specialized high school English teachers are ready to help you with folio work, RUAE and critical essay skills.

Depending on what needs to be taught, your child’s personalized learning program may consist of a combination of the following:

Reading

Phonetic

Spelling

Comprehension

Grammar

Written expression

Vocabulary development

Customers’ opinion

“My daughter really likes her time every week at Kip and we have seen such an improvement, she even likes doing homework!” Yvette has created a warm and welcoming environment and a wonderful place for children to learn. »Kip Dundee parent review

“The teachers at Kip McGrath have been amazing. They supported my daughter so much that she gained confidence and significantly improved her education and skills. »Kip Dunfermline

“The only time I hear about my son’s learning is when he comes back from Kip … He is often eager to share with me what he learned that day and I love it, hearing about your school day can be like getting blood from a stone. ” Kip Cupar parent review

Find out more about what local Kip McGrath education centers can do for your child on their website.

