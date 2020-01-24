advertisement

What are you looking for when choosing your family vacation?

A beach on your doorstep? The flexibility of self-catering accommodation with the convenience of nearby family bars and restaurants?

How about a safe environment for kids to explore (like the good old days) – oh, and reasonable prices too? Absolutely!

Add beautiful landscapes, a spoonful of culture, a mix of activities and it starts to look like the kind of quality downtime that many of us are looking for.

Abbeyford Leisure’s award-winning holiday parks in the East Neuk of Fife tick all the right boxes.

Elie Holiday Park, for example, is a real hidden gem and offers a fine selection of holiday accommodation nestled behind the beach, or near forest walks with spectacular views of the meadows (look for curious red deer and squirrels) .

It also houses the impressive (free) Robinson Crusoe Adventure Park, the superb Kincraig View restaurant and the popular Mirador Café, which serves some of the best barista coffees in the Kingdom. Come for the day and you will want to stay longer.

Nearby, St Monans Holiday Park is a quieter option and provides the perfect base for exploring East Neuk.

The Fife Coastal Path runs directly past the park and many walkers choose to stay in one of the Signature Plus or Castaway Vista vacation homes. These have the added luxury of a private deck offering sensational sea views across the Firth of Forth and the Isle of May.

Further along the coast, St Andrews Holiday Park offers breathtaking sea views across the azure waters towards St Andrews and beyond, and is ideally located near magnificent sandy beaches and all of the best golf courses. golf.

There is an impressive bar and restaurant (The Braes) with a laid back vibe, a large sun terrace to enjoy these sea views and a Papa John’s Pizza Takeaway.

There are lodges with whirlpools and dog-friendly vacation homes.

And as Fife is one of the sunniest regions of Scotland, with an average of 1500 hours of sunshine a year, the three parks benefit from the best weather conditions in Scotland with rarely a midge!

Shipwrecked vacation homes (beach or forest) at Elie Holiday Park start from £ 324 per family at Easter for 3 nights.

Watch the park videos, find out more and book online at Abbeyford Leisure.

