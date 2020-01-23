advertisement

Oil and gas industry recruiters are turning to Survivex to identify potential future talent.

Companies like Energy Professionals Group (EPG), Atlas Professionals, Fircroft Group and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR) will participate in a special recruitment event with the main energy trainer to find potential employees for future projects.

The drop-in style event will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at the state-of-the-art Survivex training center in Dyce, Aberdeen.

In addition to showcasing the types of careers available in the global energy sector, the event will offer resumes and interview tips and includes recruiting firms that will highlight future job opportunities.

Charlie Guthrie, Marketing Director for 3T Energy Group, which includes Survivex, said: “2020 should be an exciting year for the global energy sector and we see many of our oil and gas customers starting to be very busy and our wind the customers are preparing for some big projects which start this year.

“I hope our event inspires people and gives them a taste of what it’s like to work in the energy sector, while helping to bring employers and potential candidates together.

“We urge everyone interested in the event to register quickly because we anticipate high demand.”

Survivex is part of the 3T Energy Group and, along with sister company AIS Training, forms the largest training provider in the energy sector in the United Kingdom, providing annual training to up to 75,000 delegates worldwide with some the most experienced and world class instructors. facilities.

Their state-of-the-art training facilities offer realistic experiences that you will experience while working in the North Sea. The team is made up of qualified instructors with years of industry experience.

Register here to register for the event.

