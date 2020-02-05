advertisement

Claymore Windows is entering its 16th year of activity and celebrating with new machines.

Claymore Windows Ltd is a family business that manufactures PVCu windows, doors, French doors and verandas.

And with new machines recently installed, the local company will not be reducing the quality of its products.

All Claymore Windows products are upgraded to meet a high level of security and energy efficiency, without compromising aesthetics.

That’s why everything is made in its custom factory in Dundee. By making its own products from start to finish, Claymore Windows can guarantee consistent quality at favorable prices.

When shopping with Claymore Windows, you won’t have to deal with aggressive sellers – instead, you will receive a free, simple quote, so the choice is yours.

In addition to being Tayside and Fife’s primary supplier of PVCu products, Claymore Windows also supplies composite doors, patio doors and rooflines. Its products are available for trade, commercial projects and homeowners.

And whatever type of product you choose, all installations come with a 10-year warranty.

Claymore Windows also provides procurement service only to commercial and residential customers.

Join former Claymore Windows customers and benefit from the transformation of your home by its experts. You can see what previous customers have said about Claymore Windows on Reference Line.

Contact Claymore Windows for more information, advice, or a free quote. Visit the website here or call 01382 509 700.

