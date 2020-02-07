advertisement

Shaughna Phillips remains on fire tonight Love Island 2020 following the recoupling of Casa Amor.

Last night’s show saw Shaughna remain loyal to Callum Jones as he chose to dump her for the new girl Molly Smith.

In tonight’s program, we follow the fallout from Callum’s decision.

He defends his actions: “Obviously, it’s not pleasant to come back to it. It’s a little intense. But at the end of the day, I went with what I thought was the right decision, I went with my heart.

“I went to Casa Amor, I had the chance to speak to Molly, it made me discover a side that I didn’t think I had. The way I felt about it after 2/3 days just clarified it to be honest. To say nothing against Shaughna, I was not unhappy with her, it’s just that it was a sign to me that something was missing and I think I found it with Molly. “

Shaughna sees Callum and Molly return to the villa.

Shaughna quipped: “I’m happy for Callum. I should never have trusted a scaffolder anyway. “

Asked by host Laura Whitmore if she has anything to say, Shaughna says, “Congratulations, hun.”

When asked how she felt, Molly replied, “Obviously, it’s horrible having to upset another person in the villa, so I apologize.”

Later, as the girls gather around Shaughna, she questions the boys about Callum’s time at Casa Amor.

Finn admits, “We boys, we all said it, you and Callum had something, and I thought it was very strong.

“I think he was very different at Casa Amor. He seemed to have become more affectionate. I don’t know if she bought it for him or kept it.”

Mike adds, “As soon as we got to Casa Amor. Callum has completely transformed into a completely different person. “

Luke T says, “It was a difficult decision for him.”

In the beach hut, Shaughna admits, “Knowing that he was so much happier without me is not a pleasant feeling at all. It’s hard not to take it personally. “

Later that day, Callum admits to the boys, “My happiness came at the cost of upsetting someone else.”

And then Shaughna receives a text inviting her and Molly to go talk to talk about the situation.

As the pair arrive, Molly admits, “It’s awkward, isn’t it …”

Will they purify the air?

Love Island 2020 will be broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

