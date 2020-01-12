advertisement

Love Island 2020 begins tonight with a first bomb twist involving a pair of twins.

Coming from a brand new villa in South Africa, the very first winter series begins this evening as 10 magnificent singletons enter the villa and prepare for their very first coupling.

The girls – Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper, Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge and Paige Turley – arrive and get to know each other.

The presenter Laura Whitmore then arrives to take stock and gather the girls around the famous foyer: “Shall we have a little conversation?” Let’s go!”

Laura tells Siânnise that South Africa is a little different from her hometown of Bristol, to which she says, “It’s completely different, it’s amazing.”

Sophie enters the villa.

When asked what she was looking for, Paige replied, “It looks so cliché, big and dark and beautiful.”

As for whether she has ever been in love, Leanne admits: “No never, not even a little. I have a phobia, but I’m here to cure it. “

And Sophie says to be single: “I feel like I could be a little bit too difficult.”

When asked if she was in the villa for love or for a good time, Shaughna replied, “Love. I am a hopeless romantic. “

It was time to meet the boys while the exciting girls were lining up and Laura explained: “Girls, it’s time to get together. The boys will come one by one. If you like what you see, take a step forward.

“Then the boy will decide which of you gorgeous women he is going to marry. It’s that simple. So, are we ready to meet our first boy? I am!”

Laura reminds the girls that even if they are married, they can still choose to move forward when a new boy arrives. And boys can choose a girl, even if she is paired.

Siânnise, Paige, Leanne, Sophie and Shaughna.

Each boy – Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Ollie Williams, Connor Durman and Callum Jones – then enters and his heart races as the Islanders meet for the first time.

After the first pairing, Laura announces: “OK, that’s the Islanders, we have our five couples. You have all decided with whom you want to associate with the Villa. Will you stand the test of time? Or will your heads be turned?

“Ultimately, the public will vote for their favorite couple and that couple could win a huge cash prize of £ 50,000 and of course be crowned Love Island winner. But remember, finding your perfect match isn’t is never simple. “

She adds teasingly, “And I’ll be back very soon, probably when you least expect it.”

Nas soon receives the first text in the series sending shock waves through the Villa as he tells surprised Islanders that “It’s time to really start the party when two very important guests are about to arrive # doubletrouble #twiceasnice #gameon “.

As rumors circulate among the Islanders that it is girls or boys, twins Jess Gale and Eve Gale make their surprise entry into the Villa.

Thinking about their arrival at the Beach Hut, Nas reacts: “In fact, I couldn’t believe it. Twins – what a bomb! “

Mike visits the Beach Hut and admits: “Twice, it’s really nice, you know what I mean?”

Eve and Jess at home.

Callum adds: “Double trouble!”

At the Beach Hut, Shaughna admits, “I was really trying so hard not to look furious. I was trying so hard not to seem disturbed. “

Siânnise says: “There is no way to distinguish these twins. They are identical, they look exactly alike! “

And it is not the end of the surprises when another text arrives, revealing an exciting turn.

But what will the arrival of the bombs really mean for the Islanders?

Love Island 2020 starts at 9 p.m. tonight on ITV.

The show then continues every evening at 9 p.m. Sunday to Friday with After Sun at 10 p.m. Monday, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

