It looks like it could be over for Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng in Love Island tonight.

In tonight’s show, there is a shock exit as the Islanders decide to empty Sophie Piper or Connor Durman.

Following the dumping, Leanne admits that it rocked her.

Leanne – who has been paired with Mike – says to the other islanders, “I’m not wasting any more time. I’m not.

“If I don’t feel anything, I don’t feel anything.”

In the beach hut, she says, “Tonight, I really blew my ass and showed me that you can go home anytime. I think that really puts a lot into perspective. “

Will she talk to Mike about her feelings?

Meanwhile, Siânnise Fudge is in the mood to lure people into a conversation, as she asks Rebecca Gormley to speak in order to draw a line under their problems.

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, there is a whole new challenge to pull the Islanders’ goalie out of the latest dumping.

ITV2 tease: “Nothing says romance like putting food between your mouths, right? At least that’s what the Islanders are tasked with doing in tonight’s challenge, Get Trollied. “

For Rebecca and Luke T, the challenge allows them to share their first kiss. But with cold baked beans involved, it’s not quite the romantic bécot that would have been expected …

But it’s a competition after all – so who will win this greedy test?

But the day is not over for the group.

Later, as the Islanders reflect on dumping and the task, Nas announces that he has a text.

It reads as follows: “Islanders, a new girl and a new boy will enter the villa this evening. Each newcomer has chosen an Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main dish and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit. “

Love Island 2020 broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

