Two new boys enter the Love Island 2020 villa tonight and immediately cause drama.

“This evening, two new boys will enter the villa and you are organizing a welcome drink,” reads a message sent to the girls during the broadcast this evening.

Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott enter the Love Island drama style in slow motion.

Shaughna shouts: “Siânnise – this is the operation you get a man!”

Rebecca admits, “I really like Connagh, but that won’t stop me from getting to know two new boys.”

Connagh says in the Beach Hut: “This is what I fear a little – it will be interesting to see how I manage it.”

And as the boys watch from the upper deck of the Villa later in the evening, Mike asks, “Has anyone really had concrete insurance [from their daughters?]”

Connor answers: “No …”

Meanwhile, the girls describe their new ideal boys for entering, with Siânnise saying, “I want someone with a little bit of loot!”

Jess says, “I just want someone tall, with darker features … I’m really excited.”

As Luke T and Luke M enter Siânnise admits that “his heart is pounding” while Connagh – who is watching – admits “it’s torture”.

Eager to get right to the point, as the Islanders gather around the hearth, Luke T asks who is paired with whom.

Finn’s answer doesn’t quite hit the mark for Paige – which causes problems.

And the evening is not over yet, because the two Lukes learn that the public voted for them for the meetings.

So who chose the audience and which couples are about to be tested…?

Elsewhere tonight, Connagh puts Siânnise in the friends area after his kiss with Rebecca.

Love Island 2020 will be broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

The episodes are broadcast from Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2 with Unseen Bits on Saturday and the After Sun spin-off at 10 p.m. on Monday.

