advertisement

Nas majeed admits his feelings for Eva Zapico at Casa Amoron Love Island 2020 tonight.

Tonight, the boys continue to enjoy the new Casa Amor bombs.

This includes Nas, who is currently paired with Demi Jones, but who is getting closer to the new girl Eva.

advertisement

In tonight’s episode, Nas says to Eva, “I feel like you’re more of my type than Demi.” Similar jokes too. “

Eva says: “The joke was a solid 7.”

Jokes Nas: “I feel like a 4 …”

To which Eva quips: “4 of what, 4?”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Nas later adds: “Eva is a beautiful girl. She is more my type… ”

Meanwhile, Nas is not the only boy to return to the main villa with a new girl on his arm.

Callum Jones tells the boys about his feelings for Shaughna Phillips, with whom he is currently paired, and the new Casa Amor Islander Molly Smith.

He says, “With Shaughna, I didn’t feel like if a new boy came, I was just scared of it. With Molly… ”

Luke T adds: “For me, I think of Siânnise. I just want her to be single when I get back. “

Finn responds, “Being afraid shows that we really care.”

Callum admits he doesn’t feel the same about Shaughna: “For some reason, it’s not there.”

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode, the two villas are invited to play “Head Over Heels”.

The game sees the Islanders place their hands and feet on emojis on the mat as shown. They then have to perform a task while maintaining this position, including licking their necks, sucking their fingers, blowing a raspberry on someone’s stomach and kissing.

Winning her first kiss with new daughter Natalia afterwards, Luke M admits: “Our first kiss, I doubt it will be the last.”

Who else comes close to him and which couples emerge victorious?

Love Island 2020 is broadcast every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

In addition to the main show, the Aftersun spin-off is broadcast at 10 p.m. Monday evening.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement