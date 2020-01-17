advertisement

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, ninety-nine of the hundred members of the United States Senate raised their hands and swore en masse to do “impartial justice” in the recall trial of President Donald J. Trump. It is, of course, an impossibility in the political world that they inhabit. Neither impartiality nor justice is offered in this procedure. Three years after the start of Trump’s term, there is precisely no one on the U.S. Capitol Hill who’s undecided about the president, the impeachment, or anything else. And yet there is a real suspense in the way the Trump presidency has conditioned us to wait: will there be new crazy revelations? (There has already been in the past twenty-four hours.) Will there be an inappropriate tweet from the accused in the White House? (Data.) Will only one senator break the calcified partisan battle lines? (Who knows?)

This Senate trial is only the third of its kind in American history, and, despite what appears to be his predetermined acquittal of the president by fellow Republicans, it begins with such uncertainty that it is not always unclear whether there will be witnesses called and evidence presented. How can there be a trial without them? The Democrat-controlled House voted to remove Trump in a party vote in December, yet the key facts about the President’s abortive plan to pressure Ukraine for personal political gain remain unknown (though they are very well known), due to an executive blockade of branch information ordered by Trump. Will these facts be revealed before the Chief Justice of the United States hammers the apparently inevitable outcome of the trial?

In today’s brutally dysfunctional capital – in which government institutions are controlled by rival clans who communicate with each other almost exclusively via hostile tweets and cable audio snippets – anything can turn into a exercise of gross power politics. Even the ministerial issue of passing the indictments from the House to the Senate and starting the Senate trial has become the subject of a whole holiday season of dramas designed for television. For weeks, President Nancy Pelosi refused to hand over the articles until she received assurances from the Senate majority, Mitch McConnell, about the type of trial he planned to conduct. No such assurance has been given, although Pelosi may have been successful on one point – deflecting debate from the upcoming defeat of his side in the Senate to find out what would constitute a fair trial. The Democrats redefined the victory so as not to necessarily win the case but simply to obtain an appropriate audience. For now, at least.

On Wednesday, after Pelosi finally ended her hold on the indictments, she appointed seven members of the House as directors who will continue the case in the Senate. Thursday at noon, the directors of the House crossed the Capitol and physically presented the articles to the Senate in a consciously anachronistic 21st century staging of a process imagined by our founders of the 18th century. There was gravity, solemnity, speeches on “serious crimes and offenses”. There were “why” and “do you hear, do you hear”. Chief Justice John Roberts was summoned to the Supreme Court to administer the senatorial oath and take office as trial chairman. The minority leader, Chuck Schumer, later said that when Roberts entered the room, “I saw members on both sides of the aisle swallowing visibly.” “The weight of history” , as Schumer said, was obviously on the Senate. “God bless you,” Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who was sitting in the chair, told Roberts after he swore it.

But even now that the constitutional formalities have been completed, McConnell has not disclosed if and how there would even be votes to demand the testimony of new witnesses and the submission of documents that the White House refused to provide to the House, a stone wall more complete than any administration in history. If such votes are taken, it is unlikely that they will take place before a week or more in the procedure. Meanwhile, new revelations continue to spread about Trump’s machinations in Ukraine, including a series of sensational interviews this week by accused Lev’s contributor Lev Parnas, who said Trump was aware of the efforts of Parnas with Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. The suspense surrounding the trial mixes the dreadful certainty that today’s Senate is ill-equipped to fulfill its constitutional obligation with lingering curiosity as to whether a handful of Republican senators will force McConnell to hold proceedings something other than a sham.

“The Senate is being tried along with the president,” said Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, at the press conference where Pelosi presented him, as well as six others, as directors of the recall. It was an apparently obvious observation which nevertheless deserves to be repeated. The Senate trial could take between three and six weeks, according to one estimate, although Trump advisers are pushing Republicans to a much more abbreviated procedure. Whatever its duration, the trial will essentially consist of a hundred senators sitting silently at their desks, stripped of their mobile phones and laptops and all other accessories of modern political life, listening to the presentation of evidence in a case including they have no doubt already made their choice. We, the listeners, will have ample time to contemplate the Senate itself and what it became in the Trump era.

“I understand that the charging policy is difficult for many senators,” tweeted Val Demings, one of the house directors, from Florida, shortly after Pelosi appointed him. “But I did not strike the Senate. Each senator always has the power to do the right thing. But this Senate is no closer to a real jury than procedure is a real trial. On Wednesday, Politico counted twenty-six Republican senators who had previously issued statements or otherwise indicated publicly that they would vote against a conviction and twenty-four others who would likely do so; The Democrats were also united around the votes to condemn. Republican sources said they did not expect a single Republican defection at the final verdict, just as there had not been a single Republican defection in the House over the impeachment itself.

In the past three years, the Senate has been one of the main arenas in which it has become clear how completely and completely Trump has taken control of the Republican Party. He not only defeated the skeptics; he dominated them. Skeptics have been purged. Senators lowered themselves again and again. Those who resisted Trump in his own party were exiled, silenced or overthrown. The president is on trial for holding hundreds of millions of dollars in congressional aid to Ukraine hostage for his own personal political gain, and, in effect, the Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan government watchdog, has announced Thursday at the start of the trial that the blocking of aid was an illegal abuse of executive power. But Republican senators who claim an interest in national security have even been reluctant to admit that there could be something wrong with Trump’s behavior, even as an abstract matter of principle.

The suspense surrounding the trial therefore does not concern the possibility that the Republicans suddenly change their minds about Donald Trump and his misdeeds. Lindsey Graham will not return to his self-denigrating Trump in 2016. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are not going to miraculously start talking and producing a trial plan that everyone can get. The Senate that voted 100-0 on the rules governing the dismissal of Bill Clinton 21 years ago is a thing of the past. Today’s uncertainty concerns the nature, form and contours of the trial that will result from this more moderate political moment. Mitt Romney, of Utah, and a handful of other so-called moderates – Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee; Susan Collins of Maine; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska could still force her colleagues to vote to bring in administration witnesses, such as Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, whom the White House does not want to testify about. But it is doubtful that even one of them will ultimately vote to condemn. This is why the real uncertainty remains what it has been since the day Pelosi and the Chamber embarked on this route of dismissal, last September: it is an uncertainty about what comes after the trial – after that the Democrats shot Trump and, in all probability, failed.

Shortly after the start of the Senate trial day, Trump appeared before the cameras to call the case against him a “big hoax,” “a witch-hunting hoax,” “a complete hoax,” and “a phony hoax. What will he talk about when the trial is over and he is completely and fully justified in the greatest acquittal of all time? How will he govern then?

